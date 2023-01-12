$!‘My Christmas Story’ attractions at Sunway Putra Mall

Glee Market: Revolving around “books, food and beverage, and more”, it is at the Main Concourse on the Ground Floor and also the East Wings on the Ground Floor and Level 2, from Nov 24 to Jan 1. There, visitors can discover a variety of unique gifts and festive goodies, namely Popular, Mercato and Colegacy, amongst many more. Take advantage of the free gift-wrapping services at the concierge counter on the Ground Floor as well.

Between Nov 24 and Jan 1, there is a host of attractions and activities at the mall – located in Jalan Putra, Kuala Lumpur, with the timeless story of the Nutcracker’s Brave Adventures as the main draw.

SUNWAY Putra Mall invites everyone to create lasting Christmas memories and experience the festive magic and other exciting activities at its “My Christmas Story” line-up of events. There, visitors can get into the festive mood and enjoy performances, activities, shopping, redemptions, win prizes up to RM80,000 and also give back to the community.

Joyful Shop, Spin and Win: Shoppers spin a virtual wheel for a chance to win amazing prizes and exclusive vouchers worth up to a total of RM80,000. Just spend a minimum of RM250 in two receipts in the mall anytime from Nov 24 to Jan 1, scan a QR code found in the mall or its website or social media and follow some simple instructions via WhatsApp, to stand a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, AirPods Pro (second generation), Swarovski Infinity Bracelet, Sunway Putra Hotel two-day one-night stay; and a lot more.

Goodwill Drive: Sunway Putra Mall is helping to raise funds for the upgrade of The Salvation Army kindergarten in Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur. It started on Nov 24 and will end on Feb 18 at the Concierge Counter (Ground Floor). Scan the QR code on the mall’s website to donate via Sunway Pay. Also, there is a book donation drive, where you can drop off books you want to donate at the B1 carpark.

Sunway Putra Mall general manager Danny Lee said: “What a joy it is to spread the goodness of reading and the gift of education to our community this year, and next. We are honoured to work with The Salvation Army, an organisation that has held true to helping those in need, as we strive to reach out and impact real lives, especially during the festive seasons.”

“Joyful Performances”: Since Nov 24, there is Christmas Carolling by The Salvation Army and other performances at the Main Concourse, on every weekend and public holiday, from 3pm to 6pm. Santa Claus, Mr Nutcracker and “magical fairies” will appear on selected weekends and public holidays until Jan 1.

Little Nutcrackers Workshops, Little Nutcrackers Treasure Hunt: Exclusively for Putra Junior Club and Autsome members (free registration), every Sunday, from 11am to 12pm at the Edutainment Hub on Level 4; and on Dec 9 at 10am, mall-wide, respectively.

For more information, go to www.sunwayputramall.com/my-christmas-story/. Activities and dates are subject to change without prior notice.