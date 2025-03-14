$!‘Warmth of heritage, with weaves of gratitude’ at MyTOWN Shopping Centre

MyTOWN Shopping Centre invites everyone to its “Weaves of Gratitude” Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration that “brings the spirit of togetherness, nostalgia and tradition to life”. “Step into a beautifully recreated kampung house, adorned with kain perca (patchwork) and intricate thread work – symbolic of the love and care woven into every home. Designed as a tribute to our roots, this space invites all to reconnect with cherished customs and celebrate the joy of being together,” it says. Festive weekend highlights: Performances, activities for all “Immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of Raya through vibrant performances and hands-on activities every weekend from 2.30pm onwards. Enjoy captivating traditional dances, kompang shows and silat demonstrations, and let the little ones explore their creativity in interactive workshops, including: - Raya spin kompang - DIY paper lantern crafting - Doll painting - Mini wau making. - Special highlights to watch for include: - Scarf styling workshop by Buttonscarves - Phone charm DIY by Tracey - Batik painting workshops and cultural performances by UCSI International School KL. “Adding to the festive magic, we’re thrilled to introduce four new Tadaland characters – Hoola, Nico, Pierre, and Roro! Catch Hoola and Nico’s exclusive meet-and-greet appearances every weekend at 5.30pm, bringing smiles and fun to the young and young-at-heart. “As night falls, gather at Sunken Garden at 8.30pm for the wayang kulit (shadow play) – a timeless art form that brings folklore to life through enchanting storytelling and silhouettes.”

Meaningful collaborations that give back MyTOWN stated that this year, Weaves of Gratitude supports community empowerment and meaningful causes such as: - Komuniti Tukang Jahit (KTJ): Together with KTJ, MyTOWN presents exclusive handmade patchwork redemptions, crafted by single mothers and B40 women. Each creation represents a story of resilience and care – offering these women sustainable income opportunities. - Golden Hope Campaign: In collaboration with 22 students from Dasein Academy of Art, this initiative aims to raise funds for children bravely battling cancer, “helping to restore their smiles and childhood joys”.

‘Exclusive Raya rewards await you’ “Celebrate with us and enjoy exclusive Raya redemptions via the MyTOWNKL App, starting from just 200 points! Collect beautifully designed Raya packets, or bring home a limited-edition patchwork pouch and pillowcase crafted by KTJ – thoughtful tributes to Malaysian artistry and tradition. For HSBC cardholders, spend a minimum of RM200 with HSBC/HSBC Amanah Credit Card/-i to be eligible for these special redemptions.” Celebrating MyTOWN’s eight anniversary: Growing with our community MyTOWN Shopping Centre general manager Azhan Che Mat said as the mall marks its eighth year, MyTOWN Shopping Centre proudly welcomes new tenants, reaching 98% occupancy with exciting brands such as New Era, Uncle Roger, Pandora and Arrowmatika. It also announced the opening of IDEAS Academy last week, a dedicated learning space for 400 students. This milestone reflects the mall’s ongoing commitment to being more than a shopping destination – a thriving hub for community, education and connection.