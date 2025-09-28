Narwal launches smart robot vacuums in Malaysia with AI tech

GLOBAL cleaning technology innovator Narwal has officially entered the Malaysian market with an ambitious launch of three cutting-edge smart cleaning solutions, marking a significant milestone in the country’s home automation landscape.

The company unveiled its flagship products — the Narwal Freo Flow, Narwal Freo X10 Pro, and Narwal S30 Wet & Dry Vacuum — at an exclusive launch event held at W Factory in Selangor, introducing Malaysian consumers to what industry experts are calling the next generation of intelligent home cleaning.

Pioneer Technology Meets Malaysian Homes

Founded in 2016 with the mission “Invented for Love,“ Narwal has established itself as a global leader in robotic cleaning technology. The company gained international recognition in 2019 when it launched the world’s first self-cleaning mop robot, revolutionizing the industry and setting new standards for automated home cleaning.

“As a pioneer in intelligent cleaning technology, Narwal has always believed in the philosophy of deep cleaning,“ said Icey Bin, Head of Global Brand Narwal. “From suction pathway design, temperature-controlled mop washing, to tangle-free roller brushes, every detail reflects our engineers’ relentless pursuit of true cleanliness.”

The brand’s entry into Malaysia represents a strategic expansion into Southeast Asia’s growing smart home market, where consumers are increasingly embracing technology-driven lifestyle solutions.

Three Revolutionary Products for Diverse Needs

Narwal Freo Flow: The Premium Flagship

The centerpiece of Narwal’s Malaysian launch, the Freo Flow represents the pinnacle of robotic cleaning technology. This sophisticated unit delivers an impressive 22,000 Pa suction power while operating at whisper-quiet levels below 60 dB — quieter than normal conversation.

Key innovations include an intelligent base station featuring hot-water mop washing at temperatures ranging from 45°C to 80°C, automatic refill and drainage systems, and a massive 120-day dust capacity. The unit’s track mop technology performs real-time self-cleaning with 110 scraping and rinsing cycles per minute, ensuring optimal hygiene throughout the cleaning process.

Narwal Freo X10 Pro: Deep Clean Excellence

Designed for comprehensive household cleaning, the X10 Pro combines 11,000 Pa suction power with ultra-quiet operation at just 57 dB. The system features zero-tangling floating roller brushes, EdgeReach mop extension technology, and a robust 5,200 mAh battery enabling up to 219 minutes of continuous operation.

The unit’s intelligent dock system includes dust bin drying, automatic emptying, and mop warming at 40-45°C to prevent odor and bacterial growth. Dual water tanks (5L clean/4.75L dirty) ensure hygienic separation throughout the cleaning process.

Narwal S30: The Versatile Handheld Solution

Breaking new ground in Malaysia, Narwal introduced its first handheld cleaning system with the S30 Wet & Dry Vacuum. This versatile unit delivers 20,000 Pa suction power in a lightweight, ergonomic design perfect for quick cleanups and detailed cleaning tasks.

The S30 features innovative Cut & Comb De-Tangle System technology, TripleEdge Precision cleaning, and adaptive cleaning modes for different floor types, making it an ideal complement to robotic systems.

Celebrity Endorsements and Market Reception

The launch event featured several prominent “Narwal Experience Officers,“ including popular Malaysian media personality Owen Yap, known for his 17-year broadcasting career with 8TV, KOL Jonathan, and Xiaohongshu influencer Kakak Ching.

“The innovative cleaning technology makes household chores more effective and effortless, greatly improving everyday living,“ noted event attendees who experienced the products firsthand during interactive demonstration zones.

Competitive Pricing and Market Strategy

Narwal’s Malaysian pricing strategy positions the brand competitively within the premium cleaning technology segment:

Narwal Freo Flow: RM5,499 (Early bird: RM5,099)

Narwal Freo X10 Pro: RM2,699 (Early bird: RM2,399)

Narwal S30: RM1,699 (Early bird: RM1,499)

The company has established a comprehensive distribution network including major e-commerce platforms (Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop) and physical retail presence at Aihome outlets in Sunway Velocity, Plaza Low Yat, and IOI City Mall.

Strategic Pre-Launch Campaign

Narwal’s market entry features an aggressive pre-sale period from September 26 to October 12, 2025, with official sales beginning October 13. Early bird customers receive significant savings plus comprehensive gift packages including extended warranties, cleaning solutions, and replacement parts.

Global Expansion Success

With operations spanning over 30 countries and regions, Narwal has achieved remarkable success in Europe, the United States, and across Asia. The company’s Malaysian launch represents continued expansion of its high-end retail network and commitment to bringing cutting-edge cleaning technology to emerging markets.

“Looking ahead, Narwal will continue to launch smarter, more elegant, and more human-centered cleaning solutions, freeing families from the burden of chores so they can truly enjoy the comfort, freedom, and joy of a clean home,“ added Bin.

The Malaysian launch positions Narwal to capitalise on the country’s growing smart home adoption rates and increasing consumer demand for premium lifestyle technology solutions.