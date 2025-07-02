$!OPPO Reno14 Series lights up OOO music festival, launches with Pavilion KL roadshow and exclusive perks

OPPO Malaysia has officially launched its latest Reno14 Series at the vibrant OOO Music Festival held at Heritage Valley, Kuala Lumpur.
In collaboration with Warner Music Malaysia, the festival brought together thousands of music fans and tech lovers who were treated to performances by top local acts including Masdo, Steady Gang, Priscilla Abby, and Iman Troye, alongside hands-on experiences with OPPO’s latest innovations.
The Reno14 Series debuts in three variants — Reno14 Pro, Reno14, and Reno14 F — featuring sleek shimmering designs and powerful performance upgrades.
Leading the series, the Reno14 Pro (RM2,999) is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and boasts advanced AI Camera features like AI Flash, offering stunning photos even in low-light or fast-action scenes.
Meanwhile, the Reno14 (RM2,199) and Reno14 F (RM1,599) bring signature Reno aesthetics and flagship-level functionality at more accessible prices, catering to a wide range of users.
Festivalgoers at OOO Music Festival had the opportunity to test out the Reno14 Series’ night photography prowess through interactive zones, capturing memories amid energetic live sets, local artisan booths, and food trucks.
To continue the momentum, OPPO Malaysia is hosting the Reno14 Series Roadshow from 2 to 6 July at Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The five-day celebration promises immersive experiences, artist meet-and-greets, and intimate performances on 5 July by Lin Min-Chen, Phei Yong, FUGO, Bunga, and Empty Page.
From now until July 12, customers who purchase any Reno14 Series device can enjoy exclusive rewards worth up to RM2,396.
This includes OPPO Care Plus coverage, Multi Region Warranty, and promotional rebates. Reno14 Pro buyers will receive a RM200 rebate and complimentary accessories worth RM329, while Reno14 and Reno14 F buyers will receive rebates up to RM150 and free gifts such as OPPO Enco Buds3 and gift boxes.
For more details, visit: https://www.oppo.com/en/events/reno14-series-launch/