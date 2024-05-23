Pickles Auctions Malaysia’s largest industrial marketplace for asset disposal

AUSTRALIAN auction and valuation specialist Pickles is revolutionising the process of selling industrial assets for businesses by converting surplus and underutilised assets into working capital.

With expertise spanning various industries such as construction, transport, mining, military, government, oil & gas, and agriculture, Pickles facilitates the sale of a wide range of equipment including trucks, earthmoving machinery, agricultural equipment, and heavy machinery.

In a press release issued recently, Pickles stated that 2023/2024 marked a significant milestone for the company, with successful facilitation of large corporations and government-linked companies (GLC) in disposing of manufacturing plants, port equipment, luxury car parts, and accessories through auctions and expressions of interest (EOI). Some notable success stories include:

- Selling decommission rubber-tyred gantry cranes, gantry cranes and port equipment for Malaysia port operators.

- Achieving a 100% sell rate with an average of 49% above reserve for FGV Holdings Berhad.

- Selling Ferrari parts and accessories for Naza Italia to international buyers.

- Selling of used paper mill plant for Genting Group.

- Disposal of a beverage and canning manufacturing plant for Rex Industry Bhd.

“Traditional in-house or direct tenders can be time-consuming, and many organisations lack the resources, systems/technology to effectively remarket their assets,” said the company.

“Pickles offers a solution by leveraging its extensive database of buyers and sellers, ensuring maximum returns for its clients. As an independent remarketer with a track record of trust and transparency, Pickles has become the leading marketplace in Malaysia.”

Established in Australia since 1964, Pickles has expanded its services to Malaysia, catering to a diverse range of clients including insurance companies, banks, governments, GLCs, local councils, fleet and lease companies, car manufacturers and not-for-profit corporations.

“With over 900 staff and an annual turnover exceeding RM7.5 billion, Pickles is recognised as the #1 auction and valuation specialist in Australia, providing invaluable resources and advice to the used goods industry in Malaysia.”