THRILL seekers can have something exciting to look forward to as Resorts World Genting is extending a once-in-a-lifetime offer to experience Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park from as low as RM36, in conjunction with its Diamond Jubilee.
From February 8 until August 31, park-goers will be able to enjoy massive discounts on Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park tickets starting from RM36 (normal price: RM84) for Pahang residents, RM60 (RM168) for Malaysian citizens and RM120 (RM198) for non-Malaysians, via online booking.
“We are pleased to offer these unbeatable, limited-time only ticket rates for first-time park goers and fans alike to experience our multi award-winning theme park!
“This special deal is extended as an acknowledgement of the unending support and patronage received by the resort over the past 60 years!” Resorts World Genting Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations Spencer Lee.
Going in big groups? Fret not! Genting SkyWorlds is offering its Team Building, Family Day and School promotional packages now available for booking.
Those who fancy a trip with their work buddies can opt for Genting SkyWorld’s Team Building package which offers participants a Standard Day ticket, RM50 food and beverage credit and limited-edition merchandise at only RM240 nett per pax.
Meanwhile school and family groups are entitled to the Family Day and School Packages which offer a Standard Day ticket and RM50 food and beverage credit at RM180 nett per pax, perfect for creating memories with your loved ones 6,000 feet above sea level.
Early park entry and opening gambit are inclusive for bookings of 200 pax and above. These promo packages are valid until December 31, 2025 excluding the eve of public holidays and public holidays with a minimum reservation of 50 pax per group, subject to terms and conditions.
From February 18 onwards, Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park will be open from 10am until 6pm daily, except Tuesdays but will remain open during public holidays.
Talk about incredible deals that will not burn a hole in your pocket, or rather, bank account!
What are you waiting for? Book your exhilarating adventure at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park and experience its wonderful nine worlds. Find out more at gentingskyworlds.com.