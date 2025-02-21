THRILL seekers can have something exciting to look forward to as Resorts World Genting is extending a once-in-a-lifetime offer to experience Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park from as low as RM36, in conjunction with its Diamond Jubilee.

From February 8 until August 31, park-goers will be able to enjoy massive discounts on Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park tickets starting from RM36 (normal price: RM84) for Pahang residents, RM60 (RM168) for Malaysian citizens and RM120 (RM198) for non-Malaysians, via online booking.

“We are pleased to offer these unbeatable, limited-time only ticket rates for first-time park goers and fans alike to experience our multi award-winning theme park!

“This special deal is extended as an acknowledgement of the unending support and patronage received by the resort over the past 60 years!” Resorts World Genting Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations Spencer Lee.