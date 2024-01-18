Soar into the Prosperous Year of the Dragon at Lotus’s

KUALA LUMPUR: Lotus’s Malaysia kicks off its Lunar New Year celebration with 大家 (da jia, Everyone) Sama-Sama Huat Looong Long (SSHLL) Campaign to usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon. The campaign which runs until Feb 14, offers customers special Chinese New Year (CNY) promotions, great rewards and activities when they shop at Lotus’s stores and malls.

In anticipation of the prosperity the Year of the Dragon promises to bring, the theme reflects the potential for long-term growth, progress and abundance together with its customers, partners and communities.

Commercial Director for Lotus’s Malaysia, Lee May Li said: “While ushering in the year of the Dragon, we remember what it symbolizes, a promising year filled with opportunities and good fortune.

“We hope more shoppers will recognise Lotus’s as a retailer that caters to their individual needs, and their families through great offers and a bountiful selection of over 1,000 CNY key line products as well as family fun engagements and activities.

Throughout the campaign period, customers will get to sample, win prizes and purchase at promotional prices for the many well-known brands being exhibited at Lotus’s CNY Pavillion located at 23 of our stores.

Some of the most sought out items made available in-store and online are XL – XXL tiger prawns, frozen cooked Canadian lobsters, and Australian banana prawns, as well as fresh salmon Yee Sang, Premium New Moon Abalone Gift Sets and a wide selection of beverages”.

Among the Lotus’s CNY Pavilion locations in the Klang Valley are Kepong, Ampang, Cheras, Bukit Beruntung, Puncak Alam, IOI City, Puchong, Jenjarom, while in the north, Penang E-Gate, Ipoh Garden, Penang Sg Dua, Bandar Puteri Jaya, Stargate, Manjung, Bertam Perdana, Bagan Ajam, Seri Iskandar, Mergong and in the south, Desa Tebrau, Melaka, Bahau, Parit Raja and in the East Coast, Indera Mahkota.

In conjunction with the festivities, Lotus’s Malaysia’s Customer Executive Director Vivian Yap spoke of the shopping rewards for My Lotus’s members, unlocking and enjoying year-long savings with exclusive vouchers totaling more than RM3.8 million, in addition to points earned when they shop with the retailer both in-store, online and at their food courts.

In addition, members will also receive six personalized product coupons monthly until December 2024. The new sign-ups to its loyalty programme will also enjoy four discount coupons on the first month of signing up as members.

Augmented Reality (AI also offers shoppers an interactive experience, to spot its “Looong Long Dragon” in 62 malls, throughout Malaysia from Jan 11 to Feb 24.

Using their own digital devices, shoppers can scan the QR code provided, and follow simple steps to catch the dragon in the many locations within its malls to enjoy more saving vouchers from its participating tenants.

Towards Lotus’s commitment to sustainability, it encourages its customers to recycle all their plastic containers and aluminum cans for charity at Lotus’s Bandar Puteri Jaya, Lotus’s Kepong, Lotus’s Bahau, Lotus’s Penang E-Gate, Lotus’s Indera Mahkota and Lotus’s Desa Tebrau.

The proceeds raised are being channeled to rehabilitation and physiotherapy programmes by Tender Touch Pediatric Rehab, who assist children, from low-income families to reach their full potential.

Website: https://corp.lotuss.com.my/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LotussMalaysia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lotussmalaysia/