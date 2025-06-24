Spritzer Launches “Air Love Cuti-Cuti: Jom Healing” for Visit Malaysia 2026

SPRITZER, Malaysia’s leading natural mineral water brand, has introduced its latest campaign, *”Air Love Cuti-Cuti: Jom Healing,“* in support of Visit Malaysia 2026.

The initiative, launched at C Space, Pasar Seni, encourages Malaysians to embrace wellness travel while fostering environmental consciousness.

The campaign, officiated by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, focuses on reconnecting with nature, cultural heritage, and sustainable travel. Running from June to July 2025, it includes a six-episode travel series, an interactive art installation, and digital activations.

“Healing has become a key trend among younger Malaysians, symbolizing a break from daily stress through mindful travel,“ said a Spritzer representative. The *”Jom Healing”* movement promotes emotional balance while advocating responsible tourism.

A highlight of the campaign is the *”Air Love Cuti-Cuti Jom Healing”* web series, featuring influencers like Adriana Adnan and Sean Lee exploring Malaysia’s natural wonders—from waterfalls to cultural workshops. The show airs on Viu from June 27 to July 14.

Additionally, the *”Tarian Bayang”* art installation, made from upcycled plastic bottles, blends traditional batik motifs with sustainability messaging. Displayed at Central Market until July 22, it urges visitors to rethink plastic consumption.

Spritzer also highlights its eco-friendly mineral water products, sourced from a protected rainforest and packaged in recyclable materials. The brand aims to strengthen its role as a travel companion ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026.

For updates, visit Spritzer’s website at https://spritzer.com.my or follow @Spritzer on social media.