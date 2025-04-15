A children’s home just got a whole lot brighter and greener — thanks to a big-hearted move by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd.

The organisation, a subsidiary under Berjaya Corporation Berhad, is flexing its philanthropic muscle with a brand-new solar panel installation at Yayasan Sunbeams Home, giving 91 underprivileged kids more than just a roof over their heads — they’re getting a clean-energy future.

The solar panels at the boys’ dormitory were installed on Jan 20, preceding the official launch of the project on April 14, which was commemorated with a special ceremony attended by STM Lottery General Manager (Communications & Sustainability) Giam Say Khoon and Yayasan Sunbeams Home founder Pastor Alvin Tan Ooi Seng.

Dubbed the “Sports Toto Rays of Hope Solar Energy Project”, this sustainable initiative is STM Lottery’s latest move under its Helping Hands community programme.

“We are thrilled to partner with Yayasan Sunbeams Home on this important effort. By investing in solar energy, we are not only helping the home reduce its carbon footprint but also supporting a more cost-effective and sustainable future for the children.

“This project reflects our broader commitment to environmental responsibility and empowering communities through impactful CSR initiatives. We aim to benefit more charitable homes and organisations through this project,” said Giam.

With monthly savings of RM340, the solar setup means more funds for meals, school supplies, and all the essentials these children deserve.

Beyond significantly lowering operating expenses, the solar energy system is expected to eliminate approximately 140,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions over the next 25 years, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Calling the solar gift a game-changer, Pastor Alvin said, “We are incredibly grateful for the support from STM Lottery.

“This solar panel installation will make a real difference in our ability to provide a comfortable, efficient, and environmentally conscious environment for our children.”

STM Lottery remains committed to initiatives that benefit both people and the planet. The company looks forward to building more partnerships that drive long-term, sustainable impact in local communities.