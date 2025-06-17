KUALA LUMPUR’s culinary scene is about to get a vibrant Thai twist as Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre announces an exciting cross-border collaboration.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Mesh, is joining forces with Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park to present “The Mesh x Siam Road” – a limited-time buffet experience that promises to blend the best of Thai and Malaysian flavors.

A Tale of Two Culinary Traditions

Running from June 21-30, 2025, this unique dining experience represents The Mesh’s first international culinary collaboration. The concept brings together two distinct food cultures in an immersive buffet spread that celebrates both Thai street food authenticity and Malaysian local favorites.

Guests can expect to savor classic Thai dishes like som tam (green papaya salad), pad Thai, and aromatic green curry alongside beloved Malaysian staples including lemak cili api, various kerabu salads, and sup tulang rawan (cartilage soup). Each dish tells its own story of heritage, passion, and regional pride.

Master Chefs Unite

The collaboration features an impressive lineup of culinary expertise. Leading the Malaysian contingent is Kamarudin Dali, Chef de Cuisine at The Mesh, who brings his deep understanding of local flavors and creative flair to the partnership.

Joining him from Bangkok are two seasoned Thai cuisine specialists: Supattra “Oy” Kammai, Junior Sous Chef, and Tosaporn “Ping” Suratanee, Chef de Partie. Together, these culinary artists – with decades of combined experience – aim to create an authentic street-food atmosphere that transports diners straight to the bustling roads of Siam while honoring Malaysian culinary traditions.

Dining Details and Early Bird Specials

The Mesh x Siam Road experience will be available during the following times:

Monday to Sunday: 6.30pm – 10pm

Weekends: Additional lunch service from 12.30pm – 3pm

Food enthusiasts looking to secure their spot can take advantage of a generous 35% early bird discount, available until June 15, 2025. This makes the collaboration not only a cultural experience but also an accessible one for those eager to explore this unique fusion.

A Celebration of Regional Identity

More than just a dining experience, The Mesh x Siam Road represents a celebration of Southeast Asian culinary heritage. The collaboration showcases how different food cultures can complement each other harmoniously, creating new flavors while respecting traditional roots.

The sensory dining experience promises bold flavor profiles and an atmosphere designed to immerse guests in the vibrant street food culture that defines both Thailand and Malaysia.

For reservations and detailed menu information, guests can visit themeshkl.com or contact +603 2706 9099. With only 10 days to experience this cross-cultural culinary journey, food lovers are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

The Mesh x Siam Road runs from June 21-30, 2025, at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre.