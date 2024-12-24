$!Better Brighter Anjung Kasih YKN-TNB Hospital inauguration

MINISTER of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri recently officiated the inauguration of the “Better Brighter Anjung Kasih YKN-TNB Melaka Hospital”, together with Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid.

Better Brighter Anjung Kasih YKN-TNB Melaka Hospital was established in 2019 and is fully funded by TNB, a strategic partner of Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN). Through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform, TNB allocated RM1.28 million for the building’s upgrades, furniture, facilities and five-year maintenance.

Anjung Kasih YKN serves as a temporary accommodation for families or relatives of patients who cannot afford hotel rooms but need to accompany and care for patients receiving treatment at government hospitals.

This service is designed to be comfortable, safe and of high-quality to ensure the welfare of the targeted community. Since the establishment of the first Anjung Kasih YKN in 2006, 107,633 individuals have benefited from the 19 facilities operating nationwide.

TNB stated that since 2018, it has collaborated with YKN in various programmes and activities, including funding three Better Brighter Anjung Kasih YKN facilities in Hospital Serdang, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Bharu and Hospital Melaka.