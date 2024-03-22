Touch 'n Go road safety campaign, bubur lambuk distribution

IN a joint effort to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan and prioritise road safety, Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd, alongside the Malaysian Highway Concessionaires Association (PSKLM), collaborated with the Malaysia Highway Authority (MHA) and highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) to conduct a unique initiative at the Shah Alam Toll Plaza on Tuesday. There, they distributed 800 packs of bubur lambuk while also advocating for road safety awareness among motorists and motorcyclists.
The distribution began with the first 40 motorists receiving Ramadan packs comprising the bubur lambuk, along with Touch ‘n Go’s iconic “Oyen” cat charm, dates and mineral water.
MHA director general Datuk Ir Sazali Harun, Touch 'n Go CEO Praba Sangarajoo, PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaafar, and PSKLM president Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi were there, personally engaging with highway users and emphasising the importance of both community spirit and road safety.
Praba said: “At Touch ‘n Go, we believe in fostering connections within communities whilst prioritising road safety. Our collaboration with PSKLM and MHA reflects our commitment to philanthropy, as we endeavour to embark on a journey towards cultivating a culture of safety and solidarity on our roads.”
Simultaneously, a road safety campaign unfolded at the motorcyclist lane, aiming to raise awareness among motorcyclists and reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
Safety vests were distributed to motorcyclists alongside the Ramadan packs, with a clear message on the significance of wearing safety vests to mitigate accident risks.
Commenting on the initiative, Zakaria stressed the necessity of such campaigns to mitigate the rising toll of accidents, especially during festive seasons like Ramadan and Hari Raya.
He cited statistics from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), revealing a total of 1,539 accidents and 13 deaths involving road users as of March 17, as a stark reminder of the imperative to prioritise road safety.
Meanwhile, Sazali extended warm wishes to all highway users for the Ramadan season, urging them to prioritise safety and adhere to road regulations, particularly in preparation for Hari Raya balik kampung journeys.
Praba also reminded motorists: “As we prepare to celebrate Syawal next month, I want to remind everyone to check their TNG eWallet balance before traveling. Nearly 60% of vehicles stuck at RFID lanes lack sufficient balance. Also, for Touch ‘n Go card users, reloading via the TNG eWallet NFC function with an NFC-enabled phone and card is easy. Let’s ensure a smooth journey for all during this festive season.”
Touch ‘n Go, with its longstanding commitment to advancing Malaysia's mobility landscape, continues to pioneer contactless and cashless toll payments. With 33 highways nationwide, the company remains dedicated to fostering a safe and convenient travel experience for all users.