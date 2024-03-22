Touch 'n Go road safety campaign, bubur lambuk distribution

IN a joint effort to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan and prioritise road safety, Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd, alongside the Malaysian Highway Concessionaires Association (PSKLM), collaborated with the Malaysia Highway Authority (MHA) and highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) to conduct a unique initiative at the Shah Alam Toll Plaza on Tuesday. There, they distributed 800 packs of bubur lambuk while also advocating for road safety awareness among motorists and motorcyclists.

The distribution began with the first 40 motorists receiving Ramadan packs comprising the bubur lambuk, along with Touch ‘n Go’s iconic “Oyen” cat charm, dates and mineral water.

MHA director general Datuk Ir Sazali Harun, Touch 'n Go CEO Praba Sangarajoo, PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaafar, and PSKLM president Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi were there, personally engaging with highway users and emphasising the importance of both community spirit and road safety.

Praba said: “At Touch ‘n Go, we believe in fostering connections within communities whilst prioritising road safety. Our collaboration with PSKLM and MHA reflects our commitment to philanthropy, as we endeavour to embark on a journey towards cultivating a culture of safety and solidarity on our roads.”