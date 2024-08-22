$!Tsubaki x Doublewoot collaboration celebrates beauty, confidence, and style

“We are excited to partner with Doublewoot Fashion House to create a unique and luxurious experience for our customers,“ said Frederick Ng, General Manager of Tsubaki Hair Products.

The collaboration, aptly named “City of Tsubaki,“ is set to run from August 1 to October 31.

By combining Tsubaki’s expertise in hair health and beauty along with Doublewoot’s cutting-edge fashion design, this collaboration aims to celebrate the confidence and elegance of modern women.

RENOWNED for its luxurious and innovative hair care solutions, Tsubaki Hair Products has announced their exciting new collaboration with DoubleWoot Fashion House, a leader in high fashion and contemporary style.

“This collaboration embodies the essence of both brands— celebrating beauty, confidence, and style,” said Helen Toi, of Doublewoot Fashion House.

With the tagline “Beauty Crush in Power of Camellia,“ the campaign will highlight the unique fusion of Tsubaki’s hair care expertise and Doublewoot’s fashion innovation.

Central to this collaboration is the Tsubaki x Doublewoot Kirei Curated Collection, a specially tailored fashion line that embodies the beauty and power of Camellia. This collection reflects the essence of Tsubaki’s ranges, with each piece designed to complement different special moments in a woman’s life.

Whether it involves gowns for evening wear, worksuits for women empowerment, casual attire for daily occasions, or after-party dresses for fun and leisure, this collection caters to a variety of needs, ensuring every woman can enrich her life with the elegance of Kirei.

The Kirei Curated Collection will be available until August 2024.

Tsubaki’s Product Ranges:

• Tsubaki’s Moist & Repair: A customer all-time favourite, this range is the core of Tsubaki’s offerings, designed for dry and frizzy hair. It provides moisturized and manageable hair with a rich shine.

• Tsubaki’s NEW Cool & Repair: The exciting new launch of this year, tailored for oily and damaged hair. It offers a refreshing after-use effect and cooling sensation, along with a new Damage Sensor Function that targets and repairs damaged areas from the surface to deep within the roots. The signature formulation of golden repair ingredients—camellia oil, royal jelly, and soy protein—strengthens and nourishes each strand of hair while intensifying repair, moisture, and shine.

• Tsubaki’s Volume & Repair Range: Designed for flat and lifeless hair, this range offers airy-light and voluminous hair with a rich shine.

• Tsubaki’s Premium EX Intensive Repair Range: Enriched with the first Ionic Repair Function for intensively damaged hair, this range transforms dry, dull, and damaged hair into smooth and glossy, salon-quality hair with zero waiting time. It includes the signature golden repair ingredients.