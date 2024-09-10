UTAR INFO DAY & CAMPUS TOUR

UTAR will host Info Day & Campus Tour from 9am to 5pm as follows:

1. 12-13 October 2024 Kampar campus/Sg Long Campus

2. 26-27 October 2024 Kg Campus/Sg Long campus

Prospective students and parents can explore UTAR’s vibrant campus environment and interact with education counsellors.

Secure enrollment with only RM313, and up to 100% scholarships. 0% interest student loans and study grant for sibling/parent/alumni are available. No application fee is required.

Visit study.utar.edu.my or call 016-2233557/018-9722100 for more information on UTAR’s Info Day & Campus Tour. We look forward to seeing you.