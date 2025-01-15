$!vivo awards night celebrate brand’s 4 years as China's top brand

vivo Malaysia has experienced a significant increase in market share within the premium smartphone segment with a growing trend of users transitioning from other high-end brands to the vivo X200 series, particularly drawn to its innovative features and exceptional photography capabilities.

To celebrate this milestone, vivo Malaysia hosted its prestigious vivo X200 Excellence Awards Night recently, which also celebrated the brand’s remarkable growth as a premium smartphone brand in Malaysia.

The event recognised outstanding achievements, celebrated key partnerships and honoured the winners of the vivo Vision+ Mobile PhotoAwards Malaysia contest.

vivo Malaysia stated that the vivo X200 Excellence Awards Night celebrated the invaluable contributions of over 100 vivo X200 Series Chief Recommendation Officers (CROs) and esteemed brand partners, including ZUS Coffee, Nest Trend, Ogawa, DJI and GCBL, who have been instrumental in vivo’s journey.

The event also celebrated the winners of the vivo Vision+ Mobile PhotoAwards Malaysia contest. The platform provided a stage for aspiring and established photographers to showcase their unique perspectives and artistic vision through the lens of their vivo smartphones.

The winners, selected from a pool of highly competitive entries, demonstrated exceptional creativity and technical skills, capturing stunning images that explored a wide range of themes and subjects, showcasing the power of mobile photography to express individuality and tell compelling stories.

Winners received prizes worth up to a total of RM15,500, including the grand prize of a vivo X200 Pro. The recognition not only acknowledges their talent but also provides a valuable platform for their artistic growth and further exploration in the field of mobile photography.

The winners are: grand prize, Rachel Lo Lee; first prize, Kim Yap, and second prizes, Hlk Faith, Macro Teng, Lee Fong Yeen, Kat Yan, @aliff.hakimi97 and Nazer Noor.

Accelerated growth as premium smartphone brand

vivo Malaysia has solidified its position as a leading premium smartphone brand in Malaysia through innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology., said the company.

The vivo X200 Pro, with its ground-breaking 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto lens, has successfully penetrated high-end circles, redefining smartphone photography standards.

In addition to that, the brand’s flagship device was also crowned the "Best Camera Phone of 2024" by Mrwhosetheboss. “The ultimate concert smartphone”, the vivo X200 series also garnered over 15 million views through content from seven concerts held across January and February last year, a milestone in its own right.

“vivo has consistently demonstrated strong global performance. Notably, not only does the market share of vivo smartphones continue to rank first in China for four consecutive years, but it has also achieved top five in terms of global ranking. This strong market position underscores vivo's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional user experiences,” said vivo Malaysia.

“vivo Malaysia remains committed to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology and delivering exceptional experiences to its customers. The vivo X200 Excellence Awards Night served as a testament to the brand's dedication to innovation, partnership and celebrating the creativity of the Malaysian community.”

