Watsons celebrates #HappyBeautifulYear 2025

WATSONS Malaysia has launched its #HappyBeautifulYear 2025 campaign with the Watsons #HappyBeautifulYear2025 Sim Leng Gor Leng Nin video, an original production designed to inspire unity, positivity and festive cheer through captivating tunes and dance moves.

“This Chinese New Year (CNY), we aimed to create a memorable and one-of-a-kind experience that resonates with everyone. The video serves as a heartfelt invitation to celebrate the new year with open hearts, boundless enthusiasm and a strong sense of unity and togetherness within our community,” shared Watsons Malaysia managing director and AS Watson Group COO of health & beauty (Asia) Caryn Loh.

The video, starring Watsons ambassador Chan Phei Yong alongside celebrity friends Amber Chia, the Kuan Family with Perry Kuan, Mskuan and Jestinna Kuan and Danny Lee, brings vibrant moments to life. The video highlights Watsons embracing new beginnings, spreading happiness, creating your unique style and championing sustainability.

“CNY would not be complete without music, and we introduced a signature dance and tune to connect with our customers, encouraging people of all ages to join in to sing and dance along. Watsons is excited to promote our mission of Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great, inspiring everyone to capture the essence of celebration with their loved ones this CNY.”

Hong Kong renowned star Wayne Lai also attended the event as a surprise guest, much to the delight of the crowd during the national launch of Watsons’s #HappyBeautifulYear 2025.

“During this festive season, Watsons Malaysia is also at the forefront of giving back to the community. This year, we partnered with DeafBeat to support their work within the Deaf community. DeafBeat is a community of deaf musicians who use arts and music to showcase their incredible talent and inspire others. The contributions include refurbishing equipment and providing essential items for performances,” added Loh.

On top of that, Watsons also reaches out to orphanages and homes across Malaysia with essential items and festive cheer.

Not forgetting, the CNY season is also filled with promotions, exclusive products and deals for all members and customers.

“As part of the #HappyBeautifulYear2025 celebration, Watsons is offering for the first time, a sale at 50% on selected products and a contest exclusively for Watsons Club members. Members will stand a chance to win daily cash prizes of RM8,888 and other prizes totalling up to RM1.89 million! To participate, members would need to spend a minimum of RM80 with any Visa card, in-store or online from now until Jan 31,” said Watsons Malaysia COO Danny Hoh.

Watsons is also offering a range of free gifts for members during the #HappyBeautifulYear2025 campaign. These gifts include angpao packets, Happy Beautiful Bag and a free Dessini non-stick casserole pot (20cm). The Happy Beautiful Bag is a special highlight of this campaign, exclusively designed for Watsons Club members. It comes in two colours and is reusable, durable and promotes sustainability.

In addition to these giveaways, enjoy RM18 instant off on cosmetics, bath, oral care, haircare, skincare and health supplements products with minimum purchase. These additional savings make it the time to stock up on your favourite products. Not only that, enjoy up to 50% off selected Bountiful Lifestyle items with Purchase with Purchase offers with beauty tools, exclusive Unik collections, portable karaoke sets and more.

“I am thrilled to be part of Watsons’s Sim Leng Gor Leng Nin music video for Watsons #HappyBeautifulYear 2025! As Watsons Ambassador for two years, this year’s video is packed with fun, energy and meaningful moments that beautifully capture the festive spirit with a signature catchy tune and memorable dance moves,” said Chan.

Watch Watsons’s first music video this year on Watsons Malaysia’s official account on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.