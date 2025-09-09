Watsons Malaysia offers dream home prize for 15th anniversary

MALAYSIA’s leading health and beauty retailer Watsons is marking a significant milestone with its most ambitious rewards campaign yet, celebrating 15 years of the Watsons Club loyalty programme with the chance for members to win a brand-new home.

Grand Prize: A Dream Home in Cameron Highlands

The centerpiece of Watsons’ “Biggest Rewards” campaign is a stunning two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at Centrum Iris in Cameron Highlands, developed by LBS Bina Group Berhad.

The modern home comes complete with premium lifestyle amenities including a Fitness Lounge, Sky Yoga area, Kids Play Zone, Games Lounge, and Pool Deck.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Watsons has offered a home as the grand prize, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing life-changing rewards for its loyal customers.

How to Participate

Watsons Club members can enter the contest by shopping either in-store or online between September 1 and October 27, 2025, with a minimum spend of RM50 using any VISA card. Participation requires submitting an entry through the official contest link at https://survey.aswatson.net/WISE/index.php/survey/index

The main campaign runs from September 8 to October 1, 2025, featuring exclusive member deals and exciting events across the retailer’s extensive network.

Record-Breaking Loyalty Programme Success

Since its launch in 2010, Watsons Club has evolved into Malaysia’s premier health and beauty loyalty programme, now serving over 8 million members nationwide. The programme has consistently delivered exceptional value through trips, gadgets, cars, and exclusive experiences that money can’t buy.

The loyalty programme recently earned recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for having the “Most Merchant Touchpoint in a Membership Rewards Programme,“ highlighting its extensive reach across the country.

Daily Rewards Through W Rewards

Members can maximize their loyalty points through the W Rewards system, which offers redemptions starting from just 10 points. The extensive rewards network spans over 5,000 merchant locations nationwide, providing access to:

Free ice cream and F&B treats

Petrol vouchers

Watsons shopping vouchers

Various retail partner rewards

September Special Promotions

Throughout September, Watsons Club members will enjoy enhanced benefits including:

10x points on selected products

Exclusive deals with up to 80% off second items

Free Watsons Club Giant Shopping Bag with RM80 minimum spend (while stocks last)

Biggest Rewards Expo Events

The celebration includes two major expo events:

First Expo: September 2-7, 2025, at LG Oval, 1 Utama Shopping Centre

W Rewards product redemptions

Exclusive Gift With Purchase offers

Second Expo: September 25-28, 2025, at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur

Over 100 participating brands and merchants

W Rewards Zone with diverse reward options

Exclusive member deals and surprises

Membership Benefits and App Incentives

New members can join Watsons Club for RM25 and receive:

Lifetime membership card with Touch ‘n Go NFC functionality

1,000 welcome points upon activation

Seamless shopping, saving, and earning experience

The Watsons MY App offers additional value with an RM20 voucher for first-time in-app purchases using the code FIRST20.

Market Leadership in Health and Beauty

Watsons operates as the leading O+O (Offline plus Online) health and beauty retailer in Asia, with 8,000 stores and more than 1,500 pharmacies across 16 markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

In Malaysia specifically, Watsons operates over 750 stores nationwide and has earned prestigious recognition including the Platinum Award for Best in Retail Category 2024 and the Putra Brand of the Year by Putra Brands Award.

The company’s parent organisation, AS Watson Group, established in 1841, operates over 16,500 stores across 12 retail brands in 29 markets, employing 130,000 people globally and reporting revenue of US$23 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Looking Forward

This anniversary campaign reinforces Watsons’ position as one of Malaysia’s top loyalty programme in health and beauty retail, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to providing unbeatable offers, everyday benefits, and life-changing opportunities for its members.

The comprehensive rewards system, combined with extensive merchant partnerships and innovative digital integration, positions Watsons Club as a benchmark for customer loyalty programmes in the Malaysian retail landscape.

For more information about the Biggest Rewards campaign, visit watsons.com.my/membership.