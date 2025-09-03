Watsons Malaysia unveils ‘Raya Terunggul’

WATSONS Malaysia has unveiled its latest Raya campaign Raya Terunggul, offering in-store and online promotions, giveaways and a heartwarming festive film that highlights the essence of togetherness and family values.

As a tradition, Watsons Malaysia’s annual Raya brand film continues to captivate audiences. This year’s production is remarkable, bringing together legendary characters from some of Malaysia’s most iconic films and television series, including Mami Jarum, Adnan Sempit and Gerak Khas.

Featuring Watsons Ambassador Ayda Jebat alongside actors Datuk Yusof Haslam, Kartina Aziz, Shaheizy Sam, Hisyam Hamid, Maya Karin, Ropie and Mia Sara Shauki, the film combines entertainment with a poignant message of familial love, appreciation and unity.

“The Watsons Raya campaign is not merely about celebration but also about embracing the values of love, family and gratitude. We hope this year’s campaign brings warmth and joy to all Malaysians as they gather with loved ones during this meaningful occasion,“ said Watsons Malaysia managing director and AS Watson Group COO of health & beauty Asia Caryn Loh.

This year’s Raya brand film tells the heartfelt story of Melati’s Raya celebration as she prepares to welcome a new father into her life. As a devoted and caring daughter, she wants to ensure her mother makes the right choice in choosing a life partner. In the spirit of Raya, where watching iconic Malay films is a cherished family tradition, the characters from these films come to life to guide Melati on a journey of discovery, reminding her that matters of the heart are what truly count.

The Raya brand film also features an energetic and engaging musical composition designed to resonate with audiences of all ages.

“This year’s festive film is a lively celebration of joy, nostalgia and family togetherness. We wanted to create a melody that viewers can sing along to as they embrace the spirit of Syawal. More than just entertainment, it serves as a beautiful reminder of the importance of cherishing our loved ones,” said Ayda.