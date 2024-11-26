Through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd has donated RM25,000 to Diabetes Malaysia via the Wonderland Walk: Miles with ecoBrown’s 2024 event.

Organised by ecoBrown’s, a leading brand of Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd, this year’s event featured two walk categories: a 3KM on-ground walk and a 6KM virtual walk. The on-ground walk started at 4pm, with participants enjoying a scenic route through the park, while the virtual walk allowed people to join from anywhere, completing the 6KM distance at their own pace.

On November 24, 2024, the Wonderland Walk: Miles with ecoBrown’s 2024 took place at 99Wonderland Park, Selayang, Kuala Lumpur.

This donation will support the organization’s efforts in raising awareness about diabetes, prevention measures, and patient care. This contribution reflects Serba Wangi’s ongoing commitment to community well-being and its continued efforts to create a positive impact within the community.

“We are grateful for the generous support of our sponsors and partners,” said Vynce Lim (Head of Marketing).

“Special thanks go to Spritzer Sparkling, Himalaya, Decathlon, and Signature Market for their invaluable contribution to the success of this event. We also deeply appreciate the ongoing support of Diabetes Malaysia for their role in spreading awareness and empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health.”

“This isn’t just about walking; it’s about walking toward a healthier future. We look forward to continuing these efforts in the future and expanding our initiatives to help Malaysians lead healthier lives,” added Lim.

For more information about ecoBrown’s and upcoming events, please visit https://www.ecobrown.com/