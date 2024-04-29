10 best breakfast spots in Selangor for 2024

WHETHER you are craving traditional Malaysian delights serving nasi lemak and roti canai, international cuisines such as The English Breakfast, or even trendy cafes dishing out Instagrammable creations, Selangor has something to satisfy the brekkie-goers and morning meal lovers.
We have selected a variety of locations throughout Selangor that may fulfil your breakfast cravings. Come along by browsing through nine ideas for your breakfast spread!
Roti Canai Kari Kambing, Sungai Besar
Roti Canai Kari Kambing in Sungai Besar is the main attraction to locals and visitors who come to Sabak Bernam. Many locals describe the main dish as one of the best breakfasts to have. The bread is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, while the lamb curry has a unique taste that you can never find anywhere else. When paired together, they create a symphony in your palate.
The restaurant also serves other Malay traditional breakfasts, so customers also have the option to try their other menus, such as pulut sambal, nasi lemak, kuih muih and others. Eating your breakfast with a scenic view of the paddy field will surely make your day more content.
Roti Canai Pelangi, Kuala Selangor
Start your day with some colourful and delicious food. Roti Canai Pelangi serves colourful roti canai with distinct flavours for each colour – red is strawberry flavoured, yellow is corn flavoured, orange is durian flavoured, blue is yam flavoured, and green is apple flavoured. However, the flavours are not strong, so it will not disrupt the original taste of the roti canai. The roti canai is soft and fluffy while being accompanied with different side dishes such as lamb curry, beef curry and chicken leg curry for customers to enjoy.
This restaurant operates a self-service system where customers take the food they choose and pay at the counter. If customers would like to try other dishes, there are a variety of options, such as nasi ambeng, pecal, laksa, lontong and more. With ample seating tables available and fresh food being served, you will be in a good mood all day.
Fino Coffee, Klang
Is breakfast your favourite meal of the day? Well, Fino Coffee in Klang serves breakfast all day. This cafe has a quiet ambience where you can relax and enjoy your meal to full satisfaction with no distractions around you. Some of the breakfast dishes that they serve are the Big Fino Breakfast, savoury Percik Fried Chicken Sourdough Open Toast, and Sweet Very Berry Sourdough Open Toast.
They also serve a veggie option for vegetarians. There are unique beverages for matcha and houjicha lovers to try, such as matcha red bean and houjicha chocolate. Fino Coffee strives to use fresh ingredients to ensure their customers are getting the best quality food.
Tingkap Cafe Oldtown, Petaling Jaya
Customers and visitors will be transported into the past when they eat at Tingkap Cafe in Old Town Petaling Jaya. This breakfast spot has an old school kopitiam aesthetic with affordable and delicious traditional food for breakfast lovers to try. Some of the food served are roti jala, lontong, mee rebus, coconut lempeng with sambal ikan bilis, curry laksa, and more.
They are most famous for their fresh aromatic satay, which is being cooked right in front of the stall and also for their variety of traditional kuih muih. The prices of the food and beverages are affordable and satisfying to eat. The old school ambience and the vast traditional kopitiam breakfast will definitely brighten up your day.
Ubi Kayu Restaurant, Subang Jaya
A traditional Malay breakfast restaurant that is famous among the locals and visitors in the area for its vast variety of traditional Malay cuisine such as roti jala with chicken curry, asam laksa, mee rojak, soto, lontong, nasi lemak pandan, curry mee, and their wide-range of traditional Malay kuih muih with a minimum cost of only 50 sen. This restaurant is always packed with customers who are always looking forward to trying their good quality food, affordable prices, and the vast selection of breakfast food on the menu.
Breakfast Room, Bukit Jelutong
If you are looking for a cafe that serves one of the best western and Instagrammable breakfasts, do visit the Breakfast Room in Bukit Jelutong. The menu selections of classic western breakfasts with unique and delicious twists are why many locals and visitors come here time and time again. Some of their breakfast menu items are their selections of English muffins, sandwiches, eggs and toast, and coffees and teas.
The dishes are served in big, hearty portions, so customers will never leave the restaurant feeling unsatisfied. The cosy ambiance of the cafe adds to the dining experience, providing a welcoming atmosphere to enjoy your meal.
Char Kuey Teow Aunty Gemuk, Kelana Jaya
Aunty Gemuk’s char kuey teow is one of the best dishes in Klang Valley and a favourite go-to breakfast spot. The noodles have a tinge of spiciness and smokiness, which sets them apart from other char kuey teow stalls. They also serve a delicious and hearty curry laksa. You can taste the love and passion in each bite of the food that they make, and it will definitely make your day brighter and more satisfying.
Kampung Hills Eatery, Kuala Langat
This breakfast spot has a kampung vibe with western-taste delicacies. Many locals and visitors come to this restaurant to taste their wide variety of unique western and local flavours, such as the egg in purgatory, kacang pool, nasi lemak, fried kuey yeow, fried prawn mee, crispy chicken chop with fried rice, and more.
However, their main breakfast dishes would have to be their vast selections of nasi lemak, toasted bread sandwiches, and delectable Croissant sandwiches. Visitors and customers who come to the restaurant are also lavished with the restaurant’s service, including its ample and free-access parking space and air-conditioned dining hall.
Mak O Mak Cafe, Taman Melawati
In between Hulu Langat and Gombak, Mak O Mak Cafe is an authentic cafe restaurant that serves local cuisine and Western dishes. It opens as early as 8am and this cafe is suitable especially for coffee enthusiasts and toast lovers since the cafe offers a variety of quick pick-me-up breakfasts such as roti bakar telur goyang, crossaint sandwiches and toasted bread.
Other than that, Mak O Mak Cafe also serves a wide selection of coffee for customers to try. The cafe serves affordable prices and large portions, customers will leave the cafe with nothing but satisfaction.
Roti Leleh Batu Arang, Selayang
A simple yet unique and delicious breakfast. Roti Leleh Batu Arang restaurant is a local favourite in the area and a go-to destination among cyclists who come by to rest and get their hands on this breakfast dish. The soft bread is grilled on top of charcoal, then eaten with three half-boiled eggs, a dash of sweet soy sauce, and delicious red beans on top.
Many locals and visitors would come by just to experience this dish, and it rarely leaves the customer unsatisfied. However, there are also other dishes being served, such as curry mee, lontong and soto, as well as lemang and beef rendang. A simple breakfast to start and brighten your day.