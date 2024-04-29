10 best breakfast spots in Selangor for 2024

WHETHER you are craving traditional Malaysian delights serving nasi lemak and roti canai, international cuisines such as The English Breakfast, or even trendy cafes dishing out Instagrammable creations, Selangor has something to satisfy the brekkie-goers and morning meal lovers.

We have selected a variety of locations throughout Selangor that may fulfil your breakfast cravings. Come along by browsing through nine ideas for your breakfast spread!

Roti Canai Kari Kambing, Sungai Besar

Roti Canai Kari Kambing in Sungai Besar is the main attraction to locals and visitors who come to Sabak Bernam. Many locals describe the main dish as one of the best breakfasts to have. The bread is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, while the lamb curry has a unique taste that you can never find anywhere else. When paired together, they create a symphony in your palate.

The restaurant also serves other Malay traditional breakfasts, so customers also have the option to try their other menus, such as pulut sambal, nasi lemak, kuih muih and others. Eating your breakfast with a scenic view of the paddy field will surely make your day more content.

Roti Canai Pelangi, Kuala Selangor

Start your day with some colourful and delicious food. Roti Canai Pelangi serves colourful roti canai with distinct flavours for each colour – red is strawberry flavoured, yellow is corn flavoured, orange is durian flavoured, blue is yam flavoured, and green is apple flavoured. However, the flavours are not strong, so it will not disrupt the original taste of the roti canai. The roti canai is soft and fluffy while being accompanied with different side dishes such as lamb curry, beef curry and chicken leg curry for customers to enjoy.

This restaurant operates a self-service system where customers take the food they choose and pay at the counter. If customers would like to try other dishes, there are a variety of options, such as nasi ambeng, pecal, laksa, lontong and more. With ample seating tables available and fresh food being served, you will be in a good mood all day.

Fino Coffee, Klang

Is breakfast your favourite meal of the day? Well, Fino Coffee in Klang serves breakfast all day. This cafe has a quiet ambience where you can relax and enjoy your meal to full satisfaction with no distractions around you. Some of the breakfast dishes that they serve are the Big Fino Breakfast, savoury Percik Fried Chicken Sourdough Open Toast, and Sweet Very Berry Sourdough Open Toast.

They also serve a veggie option for vegetarians. There are unique beverages for matcha and houjicha lovers to try, such as matcha red bean and houjicha chocolate. Fino Coffee strives to use fresh ingredients to ensure their customers are getting the best quality food.

Tingkap Cafe Oldtown, Petaling Jaya

Customers and visitors will be transported into the past when they eat at Tingkap Cafe in Old Town Petaling Jaya. This breakfast spot has an old school kopitiam aesthetic with affordable and delicious traditional food for breakfast lovers to try. Some of the food served are roti jala, lontong, mee rebus, coconut lempeng with sambal ikan bilis, curry laksa, and more.

They are most famous for their fresh aromatic satay, which is being cooked right in front of the stall and also for their variety of traditional kuih muih. The prices of the food and beverages are affordable and satisfying to eat. The old school ambience and the vast traditional kopitiam breakfast will definitely brighten up your day.