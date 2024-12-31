Florals, power suits, maximalism pave way for striking fashion statements

In 2024, copious amounts of couture concepts surfaced and waned. It was the year when the Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings topped every fashion insider’s wishlist and The Row’s Half Moon bag took its crown as the quiet icon of refined luxury. But as the year’s chicest moments fade into the rearview, 2025 is all decked to usher in a new wave of style – and some comebacks. And, theSun is letting you in on the latest aesthetic currents as a new, polished chapter is ready to strut the sartorial scene.

Bold maximalism Vogue’s December issue blowhorned the era of maximalism with Kaia Gerber gracing the cover in an over the top ensemble and big hair as edited by Marc Jacobs. The age of maximalism is escorted by bold 80s shoulders, corsets and animal prints as seen on the summer-spring 2025 runaways by designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton and Schiaparelli.

Suited power The 2025 Met Gala’s theme, inspired by Columbia University’s professor (Africana Studies) and author Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, foreshadowed the arrival of fine tailoring and suave suits. This year is the comeback of suit style suits such as Black Dandyism and Zoot suits, which were once political statements of defiance, resilience and of course, fabulousness.

Blooming gardens Sprouting into 2025, floral chic was popular on the runways of Chloe, Erdem and Loewe. A print that never actually left, best believe it is making a grand revival following its prophesied renaissance in the 2024 Met Gala Gardens of Time, where celebrities predictably (one might argue, lazily) dorned the motif. With fairy tale core being the moodboard for poseurs, florals are making their way to being a staple in every style maven’s wardrobe.

Elevated athleisure Sporty chic is a steady fashion trend that will see new heights this year. With brands such as Sporty & Rich, Alo and Lululemon taking over armoires, spandex and nylon are the new linen. Even high fashion brands such as Miu Miu and Balenciaga were witnessed acclimating their collections, appealing to a fitness, on-the-go consumer base.





Layers and more layers Layering is defining this year. Seen on runways for the 2025 summer, winter and fall collections, designers have chosen to style their muses in layers. Whether it is a skirt over trousers or chokers layered with necklaces, layering is tailored for the fashionably brazen.





Cuffs and frames It is all about bone cuffs as seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways and sold. Oval frames for glasses such Le 01 by Gentle Monster are all the buzz this year and funky futuristic glasses (think cyberpunk), with statement pieces of jewellery also seeing a revival.





Functional flair As Louis Vuitton revives its LV x Murakami collaboration from the vault, bags are no longer boring. Vibrant colours and prints, such as Cos’s Leopard Fold Micro Tote, are seeing the light of day. And the one thing we are taking into 2025 from the past year – is the functionality of bags. Tote bags are here to stay for another year.



