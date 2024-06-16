  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

5 dreamy Airbnb stays in Sabah and Sarawak

Arcadia provides a warm fireplace boasts a large deck, perfect for cozy evenings spent gazing upon majestic Mount Kinabalu with friends and family.Arcadia provides a warm fireplace boasts a large deck, perfect for cozy evenings spent gazing upon majestic Mount Kinabalu with friends and family.

FEELING the wanderlust and itching to plan your next adventure?

Here are five stays in Sabah and Sarawak to inspire your next unforgettable getaway.

From the majestic Mount Kinabalu to the enchanting rainforest of Sarawak, explore beautiful Borneo with these perfect havens, whether you are seeking a relaxing city retreat or an adventure-filled weekend.

Peaceful Sabah sanctuaries

Arcadia Mount Kinabalu

Nestled in Ranau’s idyllic beauty, this charming cabin of Arcadia Chalets is situated within the Golf Club area on the plateau of Mount Kinabalu 1,500 meters above sea level. Definitely a place to relax with family and friends, have lively conversations over dinner, or simply curl up with a book. People who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life will enjoy Arcadia’s peaceful environment. Keep in mind that temperatures can drop below 17 degrees Celsius.

KTG’s Residence

Imagine sipping your morning coffee or stargazing under Sabah’s starry night sky – all while taking in panoramic mountain views from the spacious patio at KTG’s Residence. Located within picturesque Mt. Kinabalu Golf Club at Mesilau, this haven promises a memorable retreat amidst Sabah’s natural beauty.

KTG’s Residence located within picturesque Mt. Kinabalu Golf Club at Mesilau.

Embracing Kota Kinabalu’s essence

Bonheur Villa 136 at Karambunai

Planning a trip to Kota Kinabalu and seeking a quiet retreat? Head over to Bonheur Villa 136, just a 40-minute drive from the city center. Enjoy panoramic hills and ocean vistas while unwinding in spacious comfort. Featuring a private pool and modern amenities, this seaside villa is perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle of city life.

Bonheur Villa 136, just a 40-minute drive from the city centre.

Central Oasis in Kuching

Ray’s Place

If you are planning a trip to Kuching, look no further! Ray’s Place is an urban retreat with a modern charm that would be the perfect addition to your itinerary. Located near Spring Mall, BMC and Swinburne, this place offers a stylish experience in a central location.

Ray’s Place, urban retreat with a modern charm.

The Lintang Corner

Or experience urban living with a nature twist at Lintang Corner. With an industrial style aesthetic and an indoor mini “jungle”, it is the ideal home away from home as you explore the city’s many attractions. This spacious accommodation features an industrial aesthetic and a unique indoor “jungle”, perfect for groups of up to 15 for a city getaway.

Lintang Corner known as the indoor mini ‘jungle’.