5 dreamy Airbnb stays in Sabah and Sarawak

FEELING the wanderlust and itching to plan your next adventure?

Here are five stays in Sabah and Sarawak to inspire your next unforgettable getaway.

From the majestic Mount Kinabalu to the enchanting rainforest of Sarawak, explore beautiful Borneo with these perfect havens, whether you are seeking a relaxing city retreat or an adventure-filled weekend.

Peaceful Sabah sanctuaries

• Arcadia Mount Kinabalu

Nestled in Ranau’s idyllic beauty, this charming cabin of Arcadia Chalets is situated within the Golf Club area on the plateau of Mount Kinabalu 1,500 meters above sea level. Definitely a place to relax with family and friends, have lively conversations over dinner, or simply curl up with a book. People who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life will enjoy Arcadia’s peaceful environment. Keep in mind that temperatures can drop below 17 degrees Celsius.

• KTG’s Residence

Imagine sipping your morning coffee or stargazing under Sabah’s starry night sky – all while taking in panoramic mountain views from the spacious patio at KTG’s Residence. Located within picturesque Mt. Kinabalu Golf Club at Mesilau, this haven promises a memorable retreat amidst Sabah’s natural beauty.