A dash of colour for the PS5

AFTER launching the new PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim late last year, Sony has begun preparing new sideplates for the model.

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, the new changeable plates come in three colours – the cool cobalt blue, the sterling silver that is reminiscent of the classic PlayStation console and the deep volcanic red.

The three colours that debuted at CES are the first for the slim model of the console, as the sideplates from the PS5s are too big to fit on the new ones.

As Sony will be phasing out the bulkier models to push the compact version as the de facto model, the new additions to customise the PS5 are welcome.

More colours will most likely be unveiled in the future, as The Verge reports that black sideplates are also “in the works”. The showcase also featured new PS5 controllers with new colours that match the upcoming sideplates.

Currently, there is no release date for the plates (and controllers), but the three colours will start at the price of US$54.99 (RM255).