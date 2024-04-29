A frontier of crime and opportunity

Newest set introduces a lawless plane, high-stakes heists and Multiverse’s most wanted

The latest realm beckons villains from across the Multiverse with promises of untold treasures. – PICS COURTESY OF WIZARDS OF THE COAST

THUNDER Junction, the latest plane introduced by Wizards of the Coast in its iconic trading card game Magic: The Gathering, is not the typical frontier. This lawless realm, birthed by the enigmatic Omenpaths, beckons villains from across the Multiverse with promises of untold treasures.

Led by the cunning Oko, these outlaws are on a relentless quest to seize the riches of Maag Taranau, better known as “The Vault.” Amid this chaos, Oko’s son Kellan finds himself at a crossroad – stand against the tide of lawlessness or embrace the allure of the outlaw life.

Rise of the outlaws In Thunder Junction, criminals reign supreme. The realm is teeming with Rogues, Assassins, Pirates, Warlocks and Mercenaries, collectively known as “Outlaws”. The set introduces innovative gameplay mechanics to mirror the nefarious deeds of these characters. The Plot mechanic allows players to exile cards face-up, casting them later without mana cost. For those who prefer a more chaotic approach, Spree grants instants and sorceries’ unpredictable and potent effects, albeit at an extra cost.

Plus, no outlaw is complete without their trusty Mount, creatures that offer powerful abilities when activated by tapping creatures with a total power equal to or greater than the Mount’s Saddle value. Crime and punishment The lawlessness of Thunder Junction extends to its gameplay dynamics. Targeting an opponent’s assets, be it their hand, spells or even their graveyard, constitutes committing a “crime”. These illicit actions form the basis of the Breaking News Bonus Sheet, a curated collection of iconic reprints exclusive to the set. Players can expect to find a Breaking News card in every Play Booster pack, with a chance to discover a textured foil variant in Collector Boosters.

The Vault stands as the ultimate prize in Thunder Junction. Gangs from all corners of the Multiverse risk everything to unravel its mysteries. Successfully uncovering The Vault grants players access to 30 distinct Mythic Rares, showcased in striking Vault Frame and Raised Foil treatments, all of which are Standard-legal. Feast and showcase Outlaws of Thunder Junction is a visual spectacle. The set reintroduces Borderless Art cards for selected Rares and Mythic Rares, accompanied by 10 Special Guests available in both foil and non-foil as part of The List.

Additionally, Thunder Junction’s iconic landscapes are captured in breathtaking Full-Art Basic Lands, providing players with a taste of the frontier’s inspiring scenery. For the most notorious outlaws, Thunder Junction offers a special showcase treatment, the Wanted Poster. Exclusive to Oko’s gang of infamous villains like Vraska, Annie Flash and Rakdos, these cards are coveted additions to any collection. Players can find them in both Play and Collector Boosters. Diverse offerings