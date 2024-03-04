A musical Joker 2

UPCOMING film Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be mainly a jukebox musical, featuring a lineup of at least 15 well-known songs in its much-anticipated sequel.

Reprising his role as the enigmatic Joker, Joaquin Phoenix returns to the screen alongside the addition of Lady Gaga, who joins the franchise as Harley Quinn. Slated to release on October 4, the film’s premiere aligns with the fifth anniversary of the original Joker film.

According to media reports, sources familiar with the filming suggest that audiences can anticipate the movie to include reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs, with one mentioned specifically as That’s Entertainment, widely recognised as one of the tunes from Judy Garland’s 1953 film The Band Wagon. The report hints at the possibility of a few original songs making their way onto the film’s soundtrack as well.

The report continues that there may still be an opening for a couple of original songs on the film’s soundtrack too.

Last September, Hildur Guðnadóttir – who composed the score for the first film and return for the sequel, hinted at the sequel’s musical emphasis, suggesting that it will feature “a lot of music”.

In addition to Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the ensemble cast of Joker: Folie à Deux includes Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz from Atlanta. Joining them are Oscar nominees Catherine Keener, known for her role in Being John Malkovich, and Brendan Gleeson, recognised for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin. Director Todd Phillips collaborated on the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Phillips also shared three posts from the film in February, offering glimpses of Gaga and Phoenix in character. The first image depicts Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix fully adorned in makeup and costume, standing under a spotlight amid a backdrop of darkness.

In the second image, Gaga and Phoenix share an intimate moment as they press their noses together through Joker’s prison bars, hinting at the complex relationship between their characters. Lastly, the third image captures the duo dancing together on a rooftop, suggesting a musical moment within the film and adding to the intrigue surrounding their dynamic.