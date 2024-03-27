A new era for Twenty One Pilots

AMERICAN musical duo Twenty One Pilots recently unveiled plans to create music videos for each track on their upcoming album Clancy.

The Columbus duo, consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, is set to release their sixth LP on May 17 via American record label Fueled By Ramen, following their 2021 record Scaled and Icy. With the lead single Overcompensate already released, the duo has confirmed that accompanying music videos will accompany each song on the album.

Joseph took to social media to share the news, revealing that they have completed work on eight music videos and have seven more in progress.

Despite the album featuring 13 tracks, Joseph explained that they are creating two extra videos – one as a reshoot of a completed video and another for a song that will have “two versions.”

However, not all videos will be as elaborate as the lead single’s cinematic production. Joseph mentioned that some will take a “lower budget DIY” approach.

Additionally, drummer Dun may write and direct one of the videos, although he is taking some time to develop an idea before committing to it.

Meanwhile, in other Twenty One Pilot news, Shania Twain shared insights about her collaboration with Joseph. In a media interview last year, the singer talked about the project they worked on for the track The Hardest Stone from her sixth album Queen of Me.

Expressing her admiration for Joseph, Twain stated: “I was very happy and lucky to get his time to do it. And he did a fabulous job, I’m proud of him as an artist and I’m proud of the job he did on The Hardest Stone, (it’s) one of my favourites on the album.”