Music producer plays nostalgic hits from his 32-year discography

INDIAN music composer A.R. Rahman (ARR) wowed a crowd of 35,000 at his concert

A.R. Rahman: Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 last month at the National Bukit Jalil Stadium with an electrifying performance. The music composer orchestrated a major throwback by playing his nostalgic hits from the 90s along with his latest songs. At about 8.20pm, the curtain projection screen was lifted. The Academy Award-winner entered the stage accompanied with fireworks and sparks, colourful lighting displays, background visual and music. Amid cheers and claps, ARR kicked off the show, singing his Oscar-winning song Jai Ho, a popular soundtrack from the Slumdog Millionaire film. He followed it up with an inspiring song Ellapugazhum and his performances filled the stadium with excitement as high-spirited fans (dubbed “Rahmaniacs”) grooved to his music.

Star-studded concert After ARR set the tempo for the concert, playback singer Mano sang a classic 90s song Muqabla from Kadhalan with American-Indian singer and rapper Shuba. Mano, known for his dynamic voice, continued to serenade the crowds with songs such as Thillana Thillana from Muthu. His best performance was Aathangara Marame from Kizhakku Cheemayile, which was a duet with Shweta Menon. Shuba, who gained fame via TikTok, also performed covers of ARR’s hits such as Chandralekha from Thiruda Thirudi. She also sang her song Raawadi from Pathu Thala, composed by ARR, in which the artiste showed off her

rapping skills. Meanwhile, Srinivas mesmerised the audience by singing Minsara Kanna from Padayappa, which the fans responded with an applause. Soprano singer Shweta then performed a rendition of Kannalanae from Bombay, which was originally sung by K.S. Chithra. Other artistes who joined ARR on stage were Shakthisree Gopalan who sang Aga Naga from Ponniyin Selvan and Nenjukkulle from Kadal, Indian rapper Blaaze who sang Pettai Rap, Malaysian and Sri Lankan rapper Sri Rascol and ADK, respectively. Up-and-coming singers such as ARR’s son A.R. Ameen, who sang Mustafaa Mustafaa (originally sung by ARR) from Kadhal Desam,

and Nakul Abhyankar also performed at the concert.

Rhythms of ARR Even with a star-studded line-up of performers, the man of the night was ARR himself. ARR had the crowd up and dancing to the tune of Fanaa from Yuva and contrastingly, the atmosphere turned mellow during a moving performance of the ballad Vellai Pookal from Kannathil Muthamittal. ARR also played a special rendition of Dil Se Re from Dil Se for the Malaysian crowd. Although the lyrics were in Hindi (a Hindi language is not spoken widely in Malaysia), the crowd sang along with him, proving music transcends language. In his 2023 concert, some fans complained about the Hindi tracks played during the show, although the musician has a long discography of songs in other languages.

The crowd then was treated with an impromptu segment, in which ARR and his band played an experimental piece of Poraale Ponnuthayi from Karuthamma as Shweta sang in the background. Aside from playing the piano and providing backing vocals, ARR interacted with the crowd as well. “How is it going?” he asked, to which the fans cheered in response. ARR also expressed shock when his fans sang along for as long as he performed. The musician also acknowledged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was among the audience, describing him as a “simple man”.