A.R. Rahman to host fan meet in KL ahead of concert

RENOWNED Indian music maestro A.R. Rahman will make a special visit to Kuala Lumpur next Monday (July 8) for an exclusive fan meet event ahead of his concert.

The event, which is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees in a closed venue, serves as a prelude to his anticipated concert on July 27 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The fan meet is a gesture of appreciation for the continuous support from his fans and it will accommodate the first 1,000 eligible ticket purchasers.

Redemption for the fan meet passes starts online this Friday at 5pm, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticket holder may redeem a maximum of two passes and submission for redemption requires the concert ticket number.

The fan meet will be held at the Star Convention Centre in Menara PGRM next Monday at 7pm. Fans will have an opportunity to connect with AR up close, celebrating his career and contributions to the global music industry. Fans can also look forward to engaging interactions as well as insights into his musical journey and upcoming projects from the music producer himself.

The A.R. Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 concert, jointly presented by Thamarai Jewels and SRM International Real Estate LLC, is organised by Star Planet.

The concert will feature the hit-maker’s iconic songs and joining him on stage are singers, Mano, Srinivas, Sri Rascol, Shweta Mohan and Shakthisree Gopalan as well as rappers Blaaze and ADK. More artistes for the concert will be announced soon.