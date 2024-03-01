A Reum confirms divorce, plans remarriage

LEE A Reum, formerly known as Han Areum from T-ara, recently shared significant updates about her personal life, revealing her ongoing divorce proceedings and future plans for remarriage.

Having entered matrimony with a non-celebrity businessman in October 2019 and becoming a mother to two children, Lee A Reum and her former husband were featured on the reality show Caught Between Marriage and Divorce on TVING last year.

Taking to Instagram on Dec 10, she disclosed her newfound love and expressed deep appreciation for the person who brought happiness into her life during challenging times. While acknowledging the ongoing divorce process, Lee A Reum refrained from divulging details out of respect for her children’s father.

Lee A Reum concluded by sharing plans to officially register her upcoming marriage once the divorce lawsuit concludes, clarifying the delay in court proceedings for the divorce papers to be signed.