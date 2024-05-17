A ‘unique’ taste of ocean

TROPICANA Golf & Country Resort (TGCR) this week opened the Atlantic Seafood Restaurant, a new premium pork-free Chinese seafood restaurant under the Unique Seafood Group of Restaurants.

Set to serve up a multitude of seafood from both local and international shores, Atlantic Seafood Restaurant stocks a variety of live seafood, including lobsters, crabs, geoduck, prawns, abalone, fish, shellfish, dried seafood, mollusks, meat, poultry, vegetables, beancurd, noodles, rice and dessert.

Nestled at the main wing of TGCR, Atlantic Seafood Restaurant is a full-service restaurant emphasising freshness and flavour to bring out the best of Cantonese seafood cuisine. Having just opened its doors in March 2024, the restaurant is frequented by golfers, affluent residents around the neighbourhood, office folks as well as TGCR visitors.

The restaurant serves 14 Atlantic signature dishes, such as steamed Alaskan spider crab with egg white, Australian lobster sashimi with caviar, Indonesian meat crab with Atlantic chili sauce & fried bun, Atlantic signature big pot fish with assorted seafood, stir fried abalone with oyster sauce & fried ginger with pickled cucumber and steamed Scotland scallop with minced garlic & vermicelli.

What makes a seafood restaurant interesting is its aquarium room, which enables guests to view and select imported and locally harvested fish and shellfish to be prepared to their liking by the chefs and their team.

The Unique Seafood touch

Armed with 24 years of experience in crafting seafood cuisine, the Wong family of the Unique Seafood Group sources fresh and sustainable ingredients, thus adding value to the restaurant and TGCR.

Unique Seafood Group marketing & sales director Abby Wong said from the 1980s, the family started off as a fresh seafood supplier to local and international restaurants.

“As we expanded our business foothold, coupled with our passion for delicious seafood cuisine, we branched out to own our first Unique Seafood Restaurant in 2000 at Petaling Jaya. The new establishment sets a new milestone for our group and together we bring more value to the popular TGCR, serving fresh seafood to affluent members, golfers, residents and visitors.”

Abby’s parents Datuk Wong Keong Fook and Datin Kok Yoke Sim are the founders of Unique Seafood and the visionaries behind the success of the group.

“Armed with their years of expertise and keen business sense, together with my brother’s and my modern take in operating the business, we are confident that this new venture will prosper,” she divulged, shedding light on the line of succession to her and brother Alex Wong, who is operations director of Unique Seafood Group.

Behind the scenes, Atlantic Seafood Restaurant’s signature cuisine and flavourful dishes are curated by Chef Low Chee Yeow and Chef Lew Chee How. Chef Low is the banquet head chef with several decades of cooking Chinese seafood and banquet dinners in his arsenal. Chef Lew, while younger, is highly skilled and was the head chef for a famous Chinese restaurant chain for over a decade and continues that role with Atlantic Seafood Restaurant. The chefs have over 30 years of experience combined in superior Chinese seafood cuisine, dishing out more than 219 gastronomic variations.

Atlantic Seafood Restaurant also offers lunch sets priced at RM55++ per pax for a four-course meal. The dishes consist of fish, prawns and chicken cooked in a variety of styles.

With a space of 9,600 sq ft, the restaurant can accommodate up to 210 pax while offering five VIP rooms that are each fitted with KTV.