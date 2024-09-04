A wave of emotions

This Aidilfitri season has seen some quality festive videos released

ALTHOUGH Japan and Thailand may hold the thrones for over-the-top advertising videos, Malaysia is a creative tour de force during festive periods as themed videos are rolled out from around the corner by the brands and companies in the country. During this year’s Ramadan period, several companies have brought out their best productions to capture the spirit of Aidilfitri. Here are some of the outstanding productions. Memories immortalised This Raya, Oppo launched its Raya Super Epik music video, inviting Malaysians to celebrate the season by embracing our diverse culture and cherishing the rich heritage of the Raya festivities. The music video marries the concept of timeless nostalgia with the innovations of modern times. It is a story told through the lens of a young man who captures special moments of his loved ones. With an Oppo phone in hand, the main character, Naim Daniel travels through the passage of time to capture memories in absolute clarity, as the story imparts the message of remembering the heritage that makes Malaysians unique while celebrating the art of photography in a refreshed, modern way. Enjoy the journey For this festive period, used car marketplace Carro reminds Malaysians that the balik kampung journey is just as important as the destination, with its latest festive film telling a story that explores connections and memories shared with loved ones through each journey home. Who is Siti? tells a story of a family stuck in a traffic jam during their balik kampung trip, when the grandmother suddenly insists on a chasing after an orange car, spurring a different story to Carro’s tearjerker from last year.

Tugging at the heart strings Taking a more romantic approach to Aidilfitri, logistics company Ninja Van Malaysia released a heartwarming music video that captures the story of a Ninja Van rider, played by Fimie Don as he shares a fateful encounter with his beloved, played by Ayunie Rizal during one of his deliveries. The music video not only unravels the joys and sorrows that his job entails, but mirrors the experiences of many delivery drivers who play an integral role in Ninja Van Malaysia’s operations. The love story unfolds and showcases glimpses of the rider’s life throughout the years. The video is set in the background of exuberant hip hop music, performed by local artist DJ Fuzz.

Unbeatable human spirit U Mobile recently released its festive film Pita Hati, which tells a touching story of the unbeatable human spirit to persevere through trials in life. Produced in collaboration with Mojo Films and Mediabrands Content Studio, the video teases Malaysian rock band One Buck Short’s latest single in over decade, also entitled Pita Hati, as the official soundtrack to the film. Pita Hati showcases a story between Nurul (Shasha Abedul) and Azman (Hafeez Mikhail) that demonstrates the power of love to inspire human resilience. Through the highs and lows of their relationship, the song Pita Hati layers more emotions to the scenes, bringing the audience through a journey that reflects the values of the Raya season. Izal Azlee, bassist from One Buck Short, expressed that the band was sold to the idea of teasing their long-awaited new song after seeing the faith both U Mobile and Mojo Films demonstrated towards Pita Hati.

Empathy and inclusivity Etiqa’s web film Niat underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting and embracing individuals with autism, reinforcing the message that everyone deserves to feel valued and included. Niat revolves around Shukri and his cousin Izzat, who is autistic, against the backdrop of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, when the bonds of family and community are celebrated with warmth and joy. However, despite it being customary with Aidilfitri, the raucous use of fireworks has a negative effect on Izzat. Recognising the sensory sensitivities that autistic people often experience, Shukri takes it upon himself to ensure Izzat feels comfortable and included by giving him headphones to dampen the noise and sunglasses to soften the lights. Shukri’s act not only makes Raya enjoyable for his cousin, but it also brings them closer together. Pay it forward Taking a slightly different approach with their Aidilfitri video titled Lembaran Baharu, RHB asks viewers to move towards embedding courteousness in themselves, whether by asking or giving forgiveness, because a small act such as this can lead to something big for others. The video tells the story of lawyer Zaharil, who volunteers to defend a woman accused of stealing a stationery box. If found guilty, the charge can lead to a seven year jail term. In the five minute-story, Zaharil gets to work and manages to convince the judge to not convict her. Zaharil is approached at least two decades later by a young lawyer, who turns out to be the son of the “stationery box thief”. The video then ends with the revelation that it is based on a true story. Check out these videos on Youtube, revel in the talent and no small effort that went into creating them. With that, theSun wishes a Selamat Hari Raya to all Malaysians.