AC/DC unveils new lineup for first tour

LEGENDARY rock band AC/DC has unveiled a photo of their new line-up ahead of their first tour in eight years.

The Australian band is set to kick off their highly anticipated Power Up Europe tour later this week and has shared a snap on social media of themselves rehearsing to turn up the hype.

“In the studio, gearing up for the Power Up tour, kicking off in Gelsenkirchen, Germany in just one week!” the post reads.

The photo shows the new lineup, core members Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Stevie Young – alongside bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Matt Laug, who replace Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd.

Stevie Young, the nephew of Angus, has been playing with the band for several years, initially filling in for Malcolm Young when he was diagnosed with dementia. After Malcolm’s passing in 2017, Stevie remained with the band.

Meanwhile, Chaney – best known for his time with Jane’s Addiction – fills in for Cliff Williams, who played with the band during their Power Trip festival performance last year but opted not to join the full Power Up tour. Also, Laug made his debut with the band at Power Trip, which took place in October last year.

Brian Johnson is returning to the band after leaving in 2016 due to hearing issues. He was temporary replaced by Guns N Roses singer Axl Rose who stepped in fulfill the band’s tour commitments. Power Trip was also the first time singer Johnson performed with the band since his ear-induced hiatus However, Johnson is now fully back and will perform throughout the Power Up tour.

The tour will see the five-piece play 21 dates from May 17 to August 17, covering Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Slovakia, Belgium, France, and Ireland. It follows the band’s 17th studio album of the same name, which was released in 2020.