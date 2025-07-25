Accountability matters in age of influence

AMID growing concern over attention-seeking stunts and misleading digital content, the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (Content Forum) is calling for greater accountability from influencers and content creators across platforms.

Influence does not just attract followers, it can activate real emotions, real reactions, and sometimes, real consequences. While many create to entertain or inform, others may use their platforms to provoke, manipulate or even weaponise their audience. Misleading narratives, staged scenarios and undisclosed promotions can lead to confusion, distress or trigger public reactions far beyond the screen.

In some cases, influence is used not just to gain attention, but to attack, deceive or deflect accountability. When content crosses into that territory, the damage is no longer digital, it becomes real.

Understanding the line between content and conduct

While storytelling is a vital part of digital creativity, creators must distinguish between entertainment and manipulation. When content mimics crisis, danger or trauma – without context or disclosure – audiences are drawn into a version of reality that may not exist.

Accountability does not end online – law still applies

Examples from around the world have shown that digital stunts – whether faking emergencies, impersonating officials or creating dangerous public scenes – can and do result in prosecution. In Malaysia, acts that mislead or alarm the public may fall under laws addressing public mischief, misuse of communication networks or false reporting.

Integrity is real currency of influence; not controversy

Content Forum is an industry forum registered under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and designated by the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to oversee and promote self-regulation of content over the electronic networked medium. The Content Forum consists of key players in the content industry, such as advertisers, advertising agencies, broadcasters, content creators/distributors, audiotext hosting service providers, advertising agencies, internet service providers and civic groups.

As Malaysia’s self-regulatory body under the Communications and Multimedia Act, the Content Forum represents a broad spectrum of stakeholders – from platforms and broadcasters to advertisers, creatives and civil society. Members agree that the long-term health of the content ecosystem depends on creators who understand the difference between attention and integrity.

What the public can do

Viewers are encouraged to engage critically with what they see online:

• Pause before sharing: Ask yourself if the content is factual, exaggerated or harmful.

• Question motives: Is this post informing or just provoking a reaction?

• Don’t reward dishonesty: Avoid boosting content that plays on fear or falsehood.

• Report responsibly: Use platform tools to flag content that deceives or endangers.

• Expect better: Hold creators to higher standards – for both creativity and credibility.