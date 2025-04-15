Acer means business

ACER Malaysia has rolled out the new TravelMate P6 14 AI laptop that delivers up to a total of 120 TOPS of artificial intelligence (AI) performance in a sleek and durable carbon fibre top cover. The company also unveiled its latest Vero CB2 series monitors designed to support eye comfort and sustainability for business environments.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI: Built for business mobility

Designed for professionals who need performance and security in a portable form factor, the new TravelMate P6 14 AI combines power and practicality in a lightweight, durable design incorporating sustainability.

Featuring a vivid 14-inch display with 100% sRGB colour gamut and up to 400 nits of brightness, the TravelMate P614 AI offers display up to WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) resolution, with the option for integrated multi-touch finger input on the WUXGA (1920 x 1200) variant. Weighing under 1kg, the new TravelMate P6 14 AI combines a premium carbon fibre top cover with a magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis to provide military-grade certified durability for professionals who work on the move.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V series with AI acceleration, with the option for up to 32GB LPDDR5X on board system memory, reaching up to 8533 MT/s, and a long-lasting 65Wh battery, the Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI is built for seamless multitasking and all-day productivity. Professionals will benefit from AI-enhanced features such as Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice for better videoconferencing while optimising power consumption through the NPU. These AI-boosted features subtly smoothen appearance and reduce noise automatically when the camera is activated, while QuickPanel offers fast camera and mic settings access. Intel Evo Edition options guarantee premium performance while Copilot+ PC experiences stand to further enhance AI-driven productivity

The TravelMate P6 14 AI offers enterprise-grade security, including IR facial recognition and a privacy shutter to help safeguard against hackers. Acer User Sensing Technology uses a built-in vision-based AI sensor to accurately detect people based on distance and movement. It helps keep data secure by locking the screen when the user leaves and quickly wakes when they return. Integrated Acer ProShield Plus offers added security and management features in a single-client console.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI incorporates recycled materials in its build and packaging. The device is Epeat-registered and TCO 10 certified, meeting the strictest criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics.

For streamlined IT management, TravelMate Sense and Acer Office Manager offer easy access to system controls and data protection for businesses without dedicated IT teams. With a single press of the TravelMate Sense key, users can:

• Customise profiles for various work modes such as Meeting, Away and Work.

• Strengthen security with features such as USB Device Filter, Personal Secure Drive, File Secure and Dynamic Lock.

• Monitor device health and calibration guides to optimise battery performance and system upkeep.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 is available from RM6,799 at the Acer eStore and authorised Acer resellers nationwide.

Acer Vero CB2 Series monitors: Work in comfort