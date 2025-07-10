COOKING with wood or coal will imbue food with extra flavour. No doubt about that but few have the luxury of a wood fireplace or even a mini stove that uses coal. The former is the stuff of European-design fantasy whilst the latter can be unnecessarily messy, especially when a gust of wind takes soot and ash everywhere.

Next best thing would be a convection oven. By definition, a convection oven is an oven equipped with a fan that circulates hot air around the food, promoting faster and more even cooking. This differs from a conventional oven, which relies on heat radiating from the top and bottom heating elements without the aid of a fan. The circulating air in a convection oven helps to eliminate hot and cold spots, resulting in more consistent cooking results.

While the air-fryer has been the recent preference for many households, there are a multitude of reasons why convectional ovens should still be among a place in the amateur cook’s arsenal of weapons.

Advantages

• More even cooking

The circulating hot air eliminates hot and cold spots, resulting in more consistent cooking throughout the oven. This is particularly beneficial when baking or roasting multiple items at once or when using multiple racks.

• Faster cooking times

Convection ovens cook food faster due to the constant circulation of hot air, which allows for quicker heat transfer. This can reduce cooking times by 25%.

• Improved browning and crispiness

The circulating air helps to dry out the food’s surface, promoting browning and crisping, which is ideal for roasting meats, baking pastries and achieving a crispy skin on dishes like roasted chicken.

• Potential for lower temperatures

Because convection ovens cook more efficiently, you can often lower the temperature setting by 25 degrees compared to a conventional oven, which can help prevent overcooking and save energy.

Considerations

• Cost

Convection ovens tend to be more expensive than conventional ovens.

• Recipe adjustments

Some recipes developed for conventional ovens may require adjustments to cooking time and temperature when using a convection oven.

• Potential for drying out

While the circulating air is beneficial for browning and crisping, it can also dry out some foods, particularly delicate baked goods like cakes or bread.

In conclusion, convection ovens offer several advantages over conventional ovens, including faster cooking times, more even cooking and improved browning and crisping. While they may be more expensive and require some recipe adjustments, the benefits often outweigh the drawbacks for many cooks.