All you need to know about the 2024 Oscars

THE 2024 Oscar ceremony took place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, and other celebrities gathered to celebrate the best cinematic performances at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The night’s most talked-about incident was when John Cena performed in the nude during a streaking act with Kimmel.

According to Independent UK, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya were among the presenters that evening.

ALSO: Who won at the Oscars? Here’s the condensed list of winners

Best Actress winner Emma Stone was additionally questioned backstage at the Oscars about her outfit, which she said was damaged during her acceptance speech.

At the Oscars in 2024, an ASL interpreter won hearts with a stunning rendition of Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, had the most nominations this year (13), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese garnered ten nominations, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ most recent picture Poor Things isn’t far behind with eleven.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, nevertheless, was nominated eight times. Along with American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, The Zone of Interest, and Past Lives, the four movies are vying for best picture.

Many first-time acting nominations are among this year’s competitors, including Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), and many more.

Martin Scorsese, the most nominated living film director, and Gladstone, the first Native American acting contender, were among those making history with their nominations.

ALSO READ:

‘Oppenheimer’ sweeps up at Oscars