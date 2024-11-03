  1. World

Who won at the Oscars? Here’s the condensed list of winners

Oppenheimer wins seven 7 awards this Oscars, Academy Awards.

Rittika Choudhury
Al Pacino poses with Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven, winners of the Best Picture award for "Oppenheimer//AFPix

LOS ANGELES: A summary of the winners of the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday is provided below.

BEST PICTURE

“Oppenheimer”

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Oppenheimer'//AFP
Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Oppenheimer'//AFP

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

US actress Emma Stone holds her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role while attending the 96th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024//AFP
US actress Emma Stone holds her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role while attending the 96th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024//AFP

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

Toshio Suzuki, the producer for the Studio Ghibli film The Boy and the Heron, speaks at the start of a press conference after the film won the Oscar for best animated feature film//AFP
Toshio Suzuki, the producer for the Studio Ghibli film "The Boy and the Heron", speaks at the start of a press conference after the film won the Oscar for best animated feature film//AFP

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

British director Christopher Nolan holds his Oscar for Best Picture Oppenheimer//AFP
British director Christopher Nolan holds his Oscar for Best Picture "Oppenheimer"//AFP

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Photographers take pictures of US actor Robert Downey Jr. as he holds the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role//AFP
Photographers take pictures of US actor Robert Downey Jr. as he holds the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role//AFP

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Oppenheimer”

Ludwig Göransson, winner of the Best Original Score award for 'Oppenheimer,'//AFP
Ludwig Göransson, winner of the Best Original Score award for 'Oppenheimer,'//AFP

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Godzilla Minus One”

Takashi Yamazaki, winner of the Best Visual Effects award for "Godzilla Minus One" and Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winners of the Best Picture award for 'Oppenheimer,' attend the Governors Ball//AFP
Takashi Yamazaki, winner of the Best Visual Effects award for “Godzilla Minus One” and Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, winners of the Best Picture award for 'Oppenheimer,' attend the Governors Ball//AFP

BEST FILM EDITING

“Oppenheimer” (Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Lame, winner of the Best Film Editing award for "Oppenheimer", and Danny DeVito pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Award//AFP
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Lame, winner of the Best Film Editing award for “Oppenheimer”, and Danny DeVito pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Award//AFP

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?,“ “Barbie”

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish, winners of the Best Original Song award for 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie//AFP
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish, winners of the Best Original Song award for 'What Was I Made For?' from "Barbie"//AFP

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Poor Things”

British makeup artists Josh Weston (R), Nadia Stacey (C) and Mark Coulier (L) pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Poor Things//AFP
British makeup artists Josh Weston (R), Nadia Stacey (C) and Mark Coulier (L) pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Poor Things"//AFP

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

US actress Issa Rae (L) and US comedian Ramy Youssef accept the award for Best Live Action Short Film on behalf of US filmmaker Wes Anderson onstage for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar//AFP
US actress Issa Rae (L) and US comedian Ramy Youssef accept the award for Best Live Action Short Film on behalf of US filmmaker Wes Anderson onstage for "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"//AFP

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Dave Mullins, Sean Lennon and Brad Booker pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"//Reuters
Dave Mullins, Sean Lennon and Brad Booker pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”//Reuters

