LOS ANGELES: A summary of the winners of the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday is provided below.
BEST PICTURE
“Oppenheimer”
BEST ACTOR
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Oppenheimer”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“Godzilla Minus One”
BEST FILM EDITING
“Oppenheimer” (Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“What Was I Made For?,“ “Barbie”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“Poor Things”
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”