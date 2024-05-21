Amber Chia sets national record for Malaysia’s highest altitude fashion runway

International supermodel Amber Chia has set a record by walking on Malaysia’s highest altitude fashion runway!

Fearlessly taking on the challenge on the top of KL Tower, which is ranked as the seventh tallest tower in the world, Chia showcased the beauty of Hanfu during a recent photo shoot.

In the video, Chia is seen walking around the top of the tower with no safety railings. On top of overcoming her fear of heights, the supermodel also had to adapt to the strong winds at the top of the tower, making it an incredibly risky endeavour.

One of the challenges that the production team had to go through was the strict and rigorous approval processes with various units of the KL Tower management. Due to the risks and challenges, as well as the shooting area that has never been open to the public, Chia was required to sign a waiver letter before stepping onto the relevant floor.