Army diver found drowned after 3-day search in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A Malaysian Army personnel who went missing during a diving training session at Kuantan Port has been found dead.

The body of Corporal Mohd Haswansir Julnasir, 30, was discovered by a search team on a rocky cliff approximately 300 metres from the training site.

Acting Kuantan District Police Chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud confirmed the recovery, stating that the victim was part of a four-member diving team undergoing special forces training. The search operation, which lasted three days, involved multiple agencies, including the police, Special Operations Group (GGK), Royal Malaysian Navy, and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident was first reported on July 3 at 3.19 pm after the soldier failed to resurface during the training session. Authorities deployed divers and rescue teams to locate the missing personnel.

“The victim’s body was found at 10 am this morning,“ Mohd Adli said in a statement. The case is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident. - Bernama