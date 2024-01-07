Ambient space odyssey

Kitaro kicks off 2024 tour by playing a sold-out concert at Arena of Stars

At 71 years of age, Kitaro performed with the deftness of a musician in his prime. – PICS COURTESY OF STAR PLANET

MUSICIANS who can masterfully play several different instruments are a rarity, and those who can do so while composing music that does not sound abominable are as rare as the planets in our solar system aligning. In the latter, the music that is produced is almost transcendental, as it comes from a singular vision distilled through a single musician. The audience at Genting Highlands’ Arena of Stars were laid witness to this during Grammy and Golden Globe-winner Kitaro’s concert last week. The first stop on his The Best of Kitaro Tour, the composer and multi-instrumentalist took those in attendance on an hour-long voyage through New Age soundscapes. For the concert organised by Star Planet, Kitaro set the tone by opening with a moving medley that utilised the shime-daiko drum and flutes.

Backed by visuals detailing various events involving space, from the earliest discoveries of constellations, to the advances in scientific disciplines involving space, the Cold War’s Space Race and everything afterwards, Kitaro took the audience on a journey through 11 of his popular songs such as Hajimari, Matsuri and Aqua. Using an eclectic selection of instruments, such as his signature synthesisers and electronic keyboard, and along with guitars, piano and flutes, Kitaro’s music was also brought to life by percussion and violin string-work by friends. Through the entirety of the one-hour performance, the only other sounds that emanated within the walls of the Arena of Stars were the audience clapping after every other virtuoso song. Single-minded in his interstellar aural mission, Kitaro only spoke at the end of the concert.