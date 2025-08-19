Allianz Life cyberattack exposes data of 1.1 million customers

A cyberattack at U.S. insurance firm Allianz Life in late July compromised the personal data of 1.1 million customers, according to breach notification site Have I Been Pwned on Monday.

Allianz Life had previously said that hackers stole personal information of most of its 1.4 million U.S. customers, financial professionals and select employees.

According to the data published by Have I Been Pwned, the hacked information includes names of customers, addresses, phone numbers and emails.

An Allianz Life spokesperson declined to comment at the moment, as the company’s investigation is ongoing.

The spokesperson said the company will be providing dedicated resources, including two years of identity monitoring services, to assist impacted individuals.

The breach is part of a broader wave of high-profile cyberattacks targeting global companies, including Microsoft and UnitedHealth Group.

A cyberattack on UnitedHealth’s technology division last year — the largest healthcare data breach in U.S. history — affected 192.7 million people.

Meanwhile, hackers infiltrated Microsoft’s on-premises SharePoint servers in July, hitting more than 100 organizations, including U.S. government agencies, and raising concerns about identity security. - Reuters