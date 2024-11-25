Three artists share with theSun how social media boosted their careers.

SOCIAL media has become an integral part of our society, impacting various aspects of our lives. From the way we express ourselves to how we consume content, social media has developed a profound influence on our lifestyles. Local artists Chris Sebastian, Rachel Ho and Syahbandi Samat, however, argue its influence goes beyond that. For artists such as them, social media has been instrumental in boosting their creative endeavours by broadcasting their works online. One foot in For one, social media has given them a proper introduction to the digital world. Chris, who works as a 3D digital artist, got his start during the pandemic in 2020. After coming across various digital art on social media, he conducted extensive research and followed numerous artists online, eventually creating his first piece of art. “The process was challenging as I had no formal background in art or design. Instead, I dedicated countless hours to self-learning through YouTube, Google and a lot of trial and error. Once I gained some confidence in my work, I started sharing it on Instagram,” said the 29 year-old.

Although it took him a while, he gained traction for his 3D animations, accumulating over 22,600 followers on the platform. Local visual development artist and illustrator Rachel Ho shares the same sentiment. The Sabah native who pursued art professionally upon graduating, grew a following after posting her drawings on Instagram and Behance.

Ho has over 13,300 followers who appreciate and root for her success as an artist on the social platform. “I am grateful to have been born in a decade when technology was developing and social media was beginning to emerge. My first few social media platforms were Instagram and Behance. I used the platforms to post my drawings an portfolio to the public. It helped me reach out to a broader audience,” shared Ho. While technology spurs the careers of rising artists such as Chris and Ho, established artists such as Syahbandi Samat have also benefited from social media exposure. His career may have started after working for the News Straits Times in 2010 but his online presence has brought more eyes to his work. As a traditional artist, Syah utilises social media to showcase his existing works from exhibitions and gallery shows, attracting new enthusiasts who may have missed them.

“Social media is a platform where you can showcase whatever you want without filtering from your gallery. It makes it easier for people to view your work by just sitting on their couch at home,” expressed the ballpoint artist. Bringing in clients Having a high viewership and social following is one thing. While regular users utilise this metric for ego boosting, these criteria are necessary ingredients for content creators, allowing them to monetise their passion. Upon accumulating a huge following, Chris was able to work with various local and international brands, producing sci-fi and fantasy illustrations for clients such as American company Kitbash 3D. He even got to showcase his illustrations in local art exhibitions and was featured on a podcast by Astro Radio.

“Social media has been instrumental in unlocking countless doors for me as an artist. It has allowed me to share my artworks with a global audience, transforming my creative visions into experiences others can appreciate and engage with.” Things started to turn around for Ho too. She was quickly able to live out her dreams of producing illustrations for animated films. The animation enthusiast, who was inspired by Disney’s Tangled, got to work with the company on two projects.

“The highlight of my career so far has been my work with Disney. I was commissioned to illustrate a promotional poster for Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon and a poster for the live-action movie The Little Mermaid.” Online troubles The perks, however, come with a price. Once an artist starts receiving recognition, they are expected to constantly churn out content. This process, according to Chris, can take a toll on an artist’s love for their craft. “This pressure can make it hard to take breaks or try new ideas without worrying about losing your audience. Ultimately, the need to stay visible can overshadow the joy of creating, making it difficult to maintain a healthy balance between sharing your work and nurturing your creativity.”

Ho echoes this concern, noting how difficult it is to keep up with the pressure, especially with social media’s algorithm. Ho adds on, citing plagiarism and cyberbullying as the other downsides. “Plagiarism may come with being too visible. People online may emulate your work and style without your permission. They also may act or comment without thinking about how their words and actions can affect you.”

As for Syah, he feels social media takes out the aspect of reality or firsthand experience. Considering the nature of the medium, he said audiences are not able to interact with the art, resulting in artistic injustice or disconnect. “There is a lack of real life interaction with the audience. You cannot view the work in real life too. The experience of viewing art on screen and in reality are two different experiences, especially for traditional artists.”

Growing possibilities Despite the hindrance, the significance of social media is not lost on them. They are aware of its growing influence on the industry as a whole. Chris believes social media will shape future trends. “The ability to share art instantly allows for immediate interaction, helping artists see what resonates with people and adjust their work accordingly.

“As technology advances, social media will likely introduce new features that enhance visibility and engagement, showcasing artists’ work in new and innovative ways. Overall, its impact will keep growing, affecting everything from art trends to how artists promote themselves.” Judging from its current influence, Ho believes it will be impossible for artists to navigate the industry without social media. “It is already very impactful. Having an online presence is now essential for every artist. It is how we showcase our work and receive opportunities.” Syah, on the other hand, still believes social media is not a necessity. The 33-year-old said traditional artists who utilise physical galleries and exhibitions can draw in audiences without the help of social media.

“Some artists do not use social media as a platform to showcase their art. Yet, they still manage to gain audiences and interest. In my opinion, it is because not all art deserves to be viewed on screen.” Consistency pays off When asked for words of wisdom, consistency and persistence emerge as the main takeaway for aspiring artists looking to be more visible online. “Share your art regularly, even when it feels tough. Do not give up! Persistence is key to building an audience,” concluded Chris. “Keep doing your art and never stop. Build your portfolio and post your work online. Post it even if it is not pretty. Others may find it beautiful when they view it. Art is subjective anyway,” Syah expressed.