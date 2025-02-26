Your Title
Avocado feast

Five Asian-inspired dishes to try at home

Thashine Selvakumaran
AVOCADO is often associated with guacamole and salads, but this creamy fruit can be a game-changer in Asian cuisine too. With its rich texture and mild flavour, avocado pairs well with spicy, umami and tangy elements commonly found in Asian dishes. Here are five delicious ways to incorporate avocado into your meals, adding a nutritious balance.

Spicy avocado sushi rolls

Sushi rolls are a staple in Japanese cuisine, and avocado’s buttery texture makes them even more delightful.

Ingredients

1 cup sushi rice, cooked

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 sheet nori (seaweed)

½ avocado, sliced

4 pieces of cooked prawn or crab stick

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 tablespoon Japanese mayonnaise

Soy sauce & wasabi (for dipping)

Instructions

1. Mix rice vinegar, sugar and salt into warm sushi rice. Let it cool.

2. Lay the nori sheet on a bamboo mat and spread a thin layer of rice over it.

3. Mix sriracha and Japanese mayonnaise, then spread a thin layer over the rice.

4. Arrange avocado slices and prawn/crab sticks on one end of the nori.

5. Roll tightly using the bamboo mat, then slice into bite-sized pieces.

6. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.

$!Fragrant Thai curry enhanced with mashed avocado for an extra smooth texture. – PICS BY PINTEREST
Fragrant Thai curry enhanced with mashed avocado for an extra smooth texture. – PICS BY PINTEREST

Thai avocado green curry

A different change on the classic Thai green curry, avocado adds extra creaminess to this fragrant dish.

Ingredients

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoon green curry paste

½ avocado, mashed

200g chicken or tofu

1 cup mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, eggplant)

1 tablespoon fish sauce (or soy sauce for vegetarian)

1 teaspoon palm sugar

Fresh Thai basil leaves

Instructions

1. Heat a pan over medium heat and saute green curry paste with a bit of coconut milk until fragrant.

2. Add chicken or tofu and cook until done.

3. Stir in remaining coconut milk, vegetables and mashed avocado.

4. Season with fish sauce and palm sugar. Simmer for five minutes.

5. Garnish with fresh Thai basil leaves before serving with steamed rice.

A Malaysian street food favourite, this fruit salad gets a creamy upgrade with avocado.

Avocado rojak

A Malaysian fruit salad with a spicy, tangy dressing, rojak gets a creamy upgrade with avocado.

Ingredients

1 avocado, diced

½ cup pineapple, diced

½ cup cucumber, diced

½ cup jicama (sengkuang), diced

¼ cup fried tofu, diced

2 tablespoons of crushed peanuts

Rojak sauce

1 tablespoon shrimp paste (or soy sauce for vegetarian)

1 tablespoon palm sugar

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon chilli paste

Instructions

1. Mix all the sauce ingredients in a bowl.

2. Toss avocado, pineapple, cucumber, jicama and tofu with the sauce.

3. Sprinkle with crushed peanuts before serving.

Spicy noodle soup where avocado adds a luscious touch to the rich coconut-based broth. – PIC FROM INSTAGRAM @LAZY CAT KITCHEN

Avocado laksa

A rich and creamy take on the Malaysian spicy noodle soup, avocado balances the heat beautifully.

Ingredients

1 packet of laksa noodles

½ cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon of laksa paste

½ avocado, mashed

200g prawns or tofu

½ cup bean sprouts

1 boiled egg, halved

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

Instructions

1. Cook laksa noodles according to package instructions and set aside.

2. Heat coconut milk in a pot, add laksa paste and stir well.

3. Add prawns or tofu and simmer for five minutes.

4. Stir in mashed avocado and mix until creamy.

5. Pour the laksa broth over the noodles, top with bean sprouts, egg and coriander.

Korean rice bowl, in which avocado complements the mix of different toppings.

Avocado bibimbap

A wholesome rice bowl with bold Korean flavours and avocado for extra creaminess.

Ingredients

1 bowl cooked rice

½ avocado, sliced

¼ cup kimchi, chopped

¼ cup sauteed spinach

¼ cup julienned carrots

1 fried egg

1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

1. Arrange rice in a bowl and top with avocado, kimchi, spinach, carrots and a fried egg.

2. Drizzle with gochujang and sesame oil.

3. Mix everything together before eating.

Avocado may not be a traditional Asian ingredient, but its smooth texture complements a variety of dishes. These five recipes show just how avocado is used in Asian cuisine. Give them a try and enjoy.