Avocado feast

AVOCADO is often associated with guacamole and salads, but this creamy fruit can be a game-changer in Asian cuisine too. With its rich texture and mild flavour, avocado pairs well with spicy, umami and tangy elements commonly found in Asian dishes. Here are five delicious ways to incorporate avocado into your meals, adding a nutritious balance.
Spicy avocado sushi rolls
Sushi rolls are a staple in Japanese cuisine, and avocado’s buttery texture makes them even more delightful.
Ingredients
1 cup sushi rice, cooked
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
½ teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 sheet nori (seaweed)
½ avocado, sliced
4 pieces of cooked prawn or crab stick
1 teaspoon sriracha
1 tablespoon Japanese mayonnaise
Soy sauce & wasabi (for dipping)
Instructions
1. Mix rice vinegar, sugar and salt into warm sushi rice. Let it cool.
2. Lay the nori sheet on a bamboo mat and spread a thin layer of rice over it.
3. Mix sriracha and Japanese mayonnaise, then spread a thin layer over the rice.
4. Arrange avocado slices and prawn/crab sticks on one end of the nori.
5. Roll tightly using the bamboo mat, then slice into bite-sized pieces.
6. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.
Thai avocado green curry
A different change on the classic Thai green curry, avocado adds extra creaminess to this fragrant dish.
Ingredients
1 cup coconut milk
2 tablespoon green curry paste
½ avocado, mashed
200g chicken or tofu
1 cup mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, eggplant)
1 tablespoon fish sauce (or soy sauce for vegetarian)
1 teaspoon palm sugar
Fresh Thai basil leaves
Instructions
1. Heat a pan over medium heat and saute green curry paste with a bit of coconut milk until fragrant.
2. Add chicken or tofu and cook until done.
3. Stir in remaining coconut milk, vegetables and mashed avocado.
4. Season with fish sauce and palm sugar. Simmer for five minutes.
5. Garnish with fresh Thai basil leaves before serving with steamed rice.
Avocado rojak
A Malaysian fruit salad with a spicy, tangy dressing, rojak gets a creamy upgrade with avocado.
Ingredients
1 avocado, diced
½ cup pineapple, diced
½ cup cucumber, diced
½ cup jicama (sengkuang), diced
¼ cup fried tofu, diced
2 tablespoons of crushed peanuts
Rojak sauce
1 tablespoon shrimp paste (or soy sauce for vegetarian)
1 tablespoon palm sugar
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 teaspoon chilli paste
Instructions
1. Mix all the sauce ingredients in a bowl.
2. Toss avocado, pineapple, cucumber, jicama and tofu with the sauce.
3. Sprinkle with crushed peanuts before serving.
Avocado laksa
A rich and creamy take on the Malaysian spicy noodle soup, avocado balances the heat beautifully.
Ingredients
1 packet of laksa noodles
½ cup coconut milk
1 tablespoon of laksa paste
½ avocado, mashed
200g prawns or tofu
½ cup bean sprouts
1 boiled egg, halved
1 tablespoon chopped coriander
Instructions
1. Cook laksa noodles according to package instructions and set aside.
2. Heat coconut milk in a pot, add laksa paste and stir well.
3. Add prawns or tofu and simmer for five minutes.
4. Stir in mashed avocado and mix until creamy.
5. Pour the laksa broth over the noodles, top with bean sprouts, egg and coriander.
Avocado bibimbap
A wholesome rice bowl with bold Korean flavours and avocado for extra creaminess.
Ingredients
1 bowl cooked rice
½ avocado, sliced
¼ cup kimchi, chopped
¼ cup sauteed spinach
¼ cup julienned carrots
1 fried egg
1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chilli paste)
1 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions
1. Arrange rice in a bowl and top with avocado, kimchi, spinach, carrots and a fried egg.
2. Drizzle with gochujang and sesame oil.
3. Mix everything together before eating.
Avocado may not be a traditional Asian ingredient, but its smooth texture complements a variety of dishes. These five recipes show just how avocado is used in Asian cuisine. Give them a try and enjoy.