Avocado feast

AVOCADO is often associated with guacamole and salads, but this creamy fruit can be a game-changer in Asian cuisine too. With its rich texture and mild flavour, avocado pairs well with spicy, umami and tangy elements commonly found in Asian dishes. Here are five delicious ways to incorporate avocado into your meals, adding a nutritious balance.

Spicy avocado sushi rolls

Sushi rolls are a staple in Japanese cuisine, and avocado’s buttery texture makes them even more delightful.

Ingredients

1 cup sushi rice, cooked

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 sheet nori (seaweed)

½ avocado, sliced

4 pieces of cooked prawn or crab stick

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 tablespoon Japanese mayonnaise

Soy sauce & wasabi (for dipping)

Instructions

1. Mix rice vinegar, sugar and salt into warm sushi rice. Let it cool.

2. Lay the nori sheet on a bamboo mat and spread a thin layer of rice over it.

3. Mix sriracha and Japanese mayonnaise, then spread a thin layer over the rice.

4. Arrange avocado slices and prawn/crab sticks on one end of the nori.

5. Roll tightly using the bamboo mat, then slice into bite-sized pieces.

6. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.