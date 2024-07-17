Directory of new outlets in Kuala Lumpur for latest fits

PRACTICAL and stylish fits, also dubbed “athleisure”, is all the buzz now as evident in the launch of new athleisure outlets. Even luxury brands, known for carrying haute couture, are also hopping on the bandwagon with their active wear lines. It is the go-to style for the average joe or jane to looking fresh and clean. In the spirit of comfort meets style, here is a list of new athleisure shops as well as watch outlets that have recently opened in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Lululemon @ The Gardens Mall Adding to its collections of breathable and technical apparel, Lululemon opened its newest outlet at The Gardens Mall in KL last month and introduced its latest collection of dual-gender clothing. The collection features a variety of shorts with different functionality. Its five-piece line include The Pace Breaker Short for runners as it is lightweight and breathable, Zeroed in Short for those who sweat profusely as its fabric is fast-drying, Align Short for yoga enthusiasts as its weightless fabric allows movement, License to Train Short for those who prefer material longevity as it is abrasion resistance and Hotty Hot Short, a classic Lululemon design refined over 10 years. Lululemon’s functional clothing is the right fit for a no-fuss person who loves practical clothes on the daily or a gym-rat.

Salomon @ The Exchange TRX A little something for everyone, Salomon brought its collections to its first flagship outlet in The Exchange TRX, KL. The outlet will carry its latest drops and high-performance athleisure collections for outdoor enthusiasts, trail runners and sneakerheads alike. Street style meets hiking, the outlet offers fashion-forward active wear for hikers and people who loves outdoor activities. Its collections, ranging from clothing to shoes, are fit for gritty and harsh environment such as urban trails, city runs and more. Its apparel are not only outdoor-worthy as it also features Oxford and Polo shirts, T-shirts and regular straight pants for those who love wardrobe staples. Style it with its funky shoes and hoodies or jackets for an effortless look.

Descente @ The Exchange TRX Originally catered to skiers, Japanese brand Descente has opened an outlet at The Exchange TRX, which marks its entry into the Southeast Asian market. Expanding its collection to fashionistas and sports enthusiasts of warmer climates, Descente is a pioneer in tech fashion with its Motion 3D fabric patterns that mirror body movements – in other words, a second skin. Its original breathable and lightweight “thinsulate” technology also allows users to have optimal performance, especially for those who are in the fitness industry and need clothes that do not burden hardcore bodily movements such as athletes, personal trainers, pilates and HITT instructors. Tech fashion is a sub-sect that is steadily making its way into the mainstream, not to be confused with techwear inspired by the cyberpunk genre. Tech fashion is when clothes are designed for ultimate mobility and ease. Durable and waterproof, Descente’s clothes dry quickly with its microporous waterproof coating that soaks up moisture, leaving a soft and dry surface to carry on with the day.

Puma @ Sunway Pyramid Cult classic Puma is set for a soft opening for its largest flagship outlet in Southeast Asia on Sept 7 in Sunway Pyramid. The German brand is one of the pioneers of athleisure with its casual sports wear. Making its mark in mainstream streetwear fashion, Puma’s staple suede shoes went from popular track shoes to being skateboarders’ staple. Since then, the brand’s suede shoes have earned its right as a certified “street” shoe and a prerequisite for hybebeasts. Catering to all ages, its modish collections are essential for those who swear by wardrobe basics that are casual and cohesive, with emphasis on silhouette and body-flattering fits. Adopting the concept of eco-friendly clothes, Puma now sources sustainable materials, striving to eliminate chemical use in their production. Thus, making fashion synonym with sustainability.

Longines @ Mid Valley Megamall Catering to horologists and sportswear lovers alike, Longines recently opened its boutique in Mid Valley Megamall KL that features a wide range of its timepieces. A style rule of thumb: An ensemble is not complete without a watch. And, it is no different for athleisure. Functional and elegant, Longines ties a look in without being over-the-top. Athleisure is all about understatement and the Longines Pilot Majetek collection (the Heritage models) is the right match for those who look for longevity as it has a power reserve of up to 72 hours and synthetic straps that are durable, especially for extreme sports or everyday wear. With men, women and unisex options, Longines’s Hydroquest sport collection strikes a fine balance between timeless elegance and flashy extravagance. The sporty watch comes with a stainless steel bracelet and a synthetic strap for a day to night look.

Omega @ The Exchange TRX Omega’s new boutique at The Exchange TRX offers wristwatches for all ages and stripes. The outlet also has a customer lounge, which is the brand’s first in Malaysia. The official Paris Olympic 2024 timekeeper’s sensible and noteworthy watches do not only elevate an attire but is also utilitarian. Completely immersible in water and shock-resistance, the Omega’s Seamasters line is the go-to for avid swimmers, those who enjoy water sports such as wakeboarding, freediving, snorkelling and more, or those who likes an understated and elegant style.