BBC’s wildlife series ‘Asia’ to feature Borneo

UK’s BBC Studios is featuring Malaysian Borneo in its upcoming Asia series, highlighting Mount Kinabalu, Bornean pygmy elephants and Sun bears on its channels.

Filmed over the course of nearly four years, this is the first time that Asia has been the focus of a major BBC wildlife series.

Presented by Sir David Attenborough, the latest landmark series will premiere this month on BBC Earth across Asia on BCC Player in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Through this seven-episode series, audiences will journey through Borneo. They will get to witness the Mountain treeshrew (Tupaia montana) in Mount Kinabalu in the second episode Above the Clouds, learn about the endangered Bornean pygmy elephants in Kinabatangan in the fourth episode Tangled Worlds and adore the Sun bears in Sabah in the seventh episode Saving Asia.

In the other episodes, audiences will get to explore other regions of Asia such as Nepal, Tibet, Sri Lanka and the Western Pacific.

The series will also take a look at the conservation challenges facing the continent and shine a light on the potential solutions suggested by the region’s conservation heroes.

In the final episode, audiences will get to witness the first filming of a sun bear release from a helicopter for a natural history landmark series.

Audiences can look forward to catching the series on BBC Earth channel this Sunday at 7.55pm on Unifi TV channel 501 and Astro channel 554.