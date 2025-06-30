Former surveyor charged with abusing position for RM150k contract

KUALA TERENGGANU: A former quantity surveyor at the Dungun Municipal Council was charged today in the Sessions Court for allegedly abusing his position to secure a RM150,000 contract for his parents’ company.

Mohammad Hanif Ahmad, 41, denied the charge under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The offence was linked to a 2019 animal shelter project in Taman Rimba, Bandar Bukit Bauk.

Judge Mohd Azhar Othman granted bail at RM6,000 with conditions, including monthly MACC reporting and passport surrender.

The case will next be mentioned on July 29 for document submission.