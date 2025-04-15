Best chicken tenders in town

Which one reigns supreme?

THOSE crispy, golden strips of boneless chicken are a favourite comfort food for many. Unlike chicken

nuggets, which are typically made from ground chicken, tenders come from the tenderloin, making them naturally juicier and more flavourful. There are several fast-food joints and speciality spots that have perfected their versions of this classic favourite. But which one truly stands out? In this ultimate food showdown, we are putting five different chicken tenders from popular fast-food joints to the test. Hot Bird For those who crave serious heat, Hot Bird in Damansara Uptown delivers a Nashville-style hot chicken experience like no other. Hot Bird’s chicken tenders are brined for five hours, double-fried for extra crunch and coated in spicy oil before being dusted with a peppery seasoning. The spice levels range from No Heat to Reaper, ensuring both spice lovers and the faint-hearted have options. What truly sets Hot Bird apart is its juicy meat. The long brining process ensures each bite is packed with moisture and deep umami flavour. The crispy, well-seasoned coating has a satisfying crunch, making it a textural delight. Pair it with garlic mayo or tangy buffalo sauce and you have a well-balanced, fiery treat. Verdict: 9/10 The go-to option for those who want an authentic Nashville hot chicken experience.

Texas Chicken Texas Chicken has built a strong reputation for its bold and crunchy fried chicken. Its tenders come in original or spicier spicy, offering diners a choice between a mild but flavourful classic and a fiery alternative. The breading is light and crispy, with a noticeable peppery kick in the spicy version. While the tenders are well-seasoned, the texture can sometimes be on the drier side, especially if they have been sitting for too long. However, Texas Chicken redeems itself with a fantastic range of dipping sauces, including the rich spicy honey BBQ and creamy garlic mayo, which add an extra layer of indulgence. Verdict: 7/10 A solid choice for those who love crispy chicken with a good crunch and dips, though some may find the meat slightly dry.

Fowlboys Fowlboys may not be as mainstream as the other names on this list, but its chicken tenders deserve serious recognition. With outlets in Hartamas and SS15 in Subang Jaya, this speciality fried chicken spot is known for its perfectly crispy yet tender chicken strips. Their seasoning is well-balanced, offering the right blend of savoury, slightly spicy and smoky notes. Unlike some fast-food tenders that rely on excessive breading, Fowlboys keeps it simple with a light, airy crunch that lets the natural flavour of the chicken shine. They also offer a range of dipping sauces, including Cluck Sauce (house special), garlic mayo and buffalo sauce. Verdict: 8/10 A hidden gem for chicken tender lovers. Fowlboys’s chicken tenders have an excellent balance of crunch, seasoning and juiciness. Definitely worth trying.

McDonald’s McDonald’s recently introduced new chicken tenders, hoping to challenge established brands in the fried chicken game. While McDonald’s is usually associated with nuggets, their tenders are an improvement in texture and size. The coating is noticeably lighter and less greasy but still offers a satisfying crunch. However, compared with the other options, McDonald’s tenders are less juicy and slightly underwhelming in seasoning. On the plus side, the price point is affordable, and McDonald’s offers classic dipping sauces such as BBQ, sweet & sour and spicy chilli sauce. If you are looking for a convenient, fuss-free tender, this could be a decent option. Verdict: 6/10 Not the best in terms of juiciness, but a budget-friendly alternative for those who want a quick chicken fix.