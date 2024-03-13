Beyond The White Lotus

Exploring Koh Samui’s allure

AS THE cover story indicates, an even bigger surge of tourists is expected to flood the shores of the tropical paradise that is Koh Samui, Thailand soon. This is due to HBO using the island as one of the settings for season three of its highly popular The White Lotus series. If you are planning to check out the locations used in the filming of the series, here are five noteworthy locations for you to check out on the island. Ang Thong National Marine Park Venture into the untouched beauty of Ang Thong National Marine Park, a pristine archipelago of 42 islands. Spend your day snorkelling in vibrant coral reefs, kayaking through hidden lagoons and hiking to breathtaking viewpoints. Ang Thong is a wildlife sanctuary and offers a glimpse into the unspoiled beauty of Thailand’s marine ecosystems.

Chaweng Beach Indulge in a day of relaxation on the powdery white sands of Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui’s most popular stretch of coastline. Swim in the crystal-clear waters, bask in the tropical sunshine and enjoy beachfront amenities and entertainment options. From beachfront cafes to bustling nightlife spots, Chaweng offers something for everyone. Whether you are seeking adventure or simply want to unwind with a good book, Chaweng Beach is the perfect destination for a day of leisure.

The Secret Buddha Garden Journey into the heart of Koh Samui’s lush jungle to discover the Secret Buddha Garden, a hidden oasis of tranquillity and beauty. Explore winding pathways lined with intricately carved statues, lush greenery and serene water features. Created by a local fruit farmer in the 1970s, this enchanting garden offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the island. Take your time to wander through the garden’s secluded corners and distract yourself from its serene ambience.

Big Buddha Temple (Wat Phra Yai) Discover the spiritual allure of the Big Buddha Temple, home to a towering 12-metre golden Buddha statue. Located on a small island off Koh Samui’s northeastern coast, this iconic landmark offers panoramic views of the island’s coastline. Explore the temple’s intricate architecture, which is adorned with colourful tiles and intricate carvings. Take a moment to participate in the peaceful ambience of the temple grounds, where locals and tourists alike come to pay their respects and soak in the tranquillity.