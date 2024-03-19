Billie Eilish dreams of winning second Oscar

AMERICAN singer and songwriter Billie Eilish revealed that she “had a nightmare” about winning her second Oscar as she and her brother Finneas secured their latest trophy at the recent Academy Awards on March 10.

The talented duo clinched the award for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For?, their contribution to the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie.

This triumph comes on the heels of the sibling musicians earning their first Oscar in 2022 for their Bond theme No Time To Die.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish started before pausing and apparently reconsidering sharing more details of that experience.

“Thank you so much to the Academy. I just didn’t anticipate this would happen. I wasn’t expecting it. I feel extremely fortunate and honoured.”

She continued expressing gratitude towards Gerwig, stating her love for her and being “grateful for this and this movie and the way that it made her feel”. “This goes out to everyone that was affected by the movie and how incredible it is,” said the multi-platinum star.

The Best Original Song category marked the sole award won by Gerwig’s Barbie during the night. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken was also a contender in that category, and the actor delivered a live performance of the song earlier in the evening, joined by Mark Ronson and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Host Jimmy Kimmel started the Oscars 2024 by addressing the Academy’s omission of Gerwig and Margot Robbie for their contributions to Barbie. When the audience applauded his remarks, he responded with humour, saying: “You’re the ones who didn’t vote for her!”