Bizarre dance with the unexpected

IN Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut The Watchers, viewers are treated to a labyrinthine journey through an eerie forest and a psychological maze within. It is a film that requires an open mind and a readiness to be constantly surprised.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Ishana has crafted a story where the only certainty is uncertainty. Based on A.M. Shine’s 2022 novel, this supernatural horror film is full of plot twists and is suitably chilling.

Dark forest

The movie’s protagonist, Mina (Dakota Fanning), is an American immigrant stranded in an Irish forest. Her car breaks down and what starts as a routine bird delivery becomes a nightmarish ordeal.

Fanning’s performance is compelling, capturing Mina’s transformation from a grieving, estranged sister to a resilient survivor. Along the way, Mina meets a peculiar ensemble of characters, the obedient Madeline (Olwen Fouéré), the kind-hearted Ciara (Georgina Campbell) and the pragmatic Daniel (Oliver Finnegan).

Each character is an enigma and their personalities oscillate between likeable and unlikable, making them real and relatable. Madeline’s strict adherence to the rules initially makes her seem cold but her backstory reveals a depth that commands empathy.

Ciara’s gentle nature endears her to the audience, yet her moments of doubt and fear inject necessary tension. Daniel, with his survivalist tendencies, can be both a hero and a hindrance, embodying the complexity of human nature in crisis.